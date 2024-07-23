Microsoft Looking to Add a Cloud-Based Xbox Game Pass Tier: Report

Microsoft has been out on a spin over the last couple of weeks over Xbox Game Pass. The FTC appealed against their Game Pass price hike and raised concerns over their previous promises. However, amidst all of this, it seems the software giant is testing things internally to give more choices to consumers for Xbox Game Pass, as they are now looking to add more Game Pass tiers.

As reported by Windows Central, Microsoft seems to be introducing various tiers of Xbox Game Pass with different features. Currently, only four tiers of Xbox Game Pass are available for consumers: Standard Game Pass, Game Pass Core, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass. However, if Microsoft follows through with its plans, two more Xbox Game Pass subscriptions could join this list.

They will launch a Game Pass tier that will only allow you to cloud-stream the titles. So, you should be able to play the games in Game Pass via the cloud if you have a compatible system. Windows Central sources also claim this tier will be relatively cheap, and subscribers can purchase games and stream them later.

The above tier makes sense as Xbox Game Pass recently launched on Amazon Fire Stick, allowing users to play Xbox Games via cloud. So, releasing a cloud-only service for players on these platforms would increase the user base.

Outside of the cloud-based option, Microsoft plans to bring back the Xbox Game Pass Family and Friends in some form. Microsoft has previously explored both of these Game Pass options. So, to see them return in some form in the future looks interesting.

Overall, more choice is always good. Now, we have to wait and see just how these plans materialize. Are you looking forward to any of these Xbox Game Pass tiers? Let us know in the comments below.