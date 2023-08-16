boAt Introduces New Flash Plus Smartwatch in India

Popular wearable brand boAt has a new smartwatch for us. The new boAt Flash Plus is yet another affordable option with s stylish design, an HD display, and much more attractions. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

boAt Flash Plus: Specs and Features

boAt’s new Flash Plus brings a 1.39-inch circular display with an HD resolution. This is an AMOLED display and supports 550 nits of brightness and multiple watch face options, even customized ones.

As usual, you get an inbuilt microphone and a speaker, which provide support for Bluetooth Calling (via Bluetooth 5.1). You get to save up to 8 contacts and access the dial pad and the recent call logs. Talking about the health features, you get a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker.

There’s the option to record the step count, calories, and distance too. Plus, the smartwatch supports stress monitoring, which can help you calm your nerves when it’s a stressful day!

The boAt Flash Plus has a 280mAh battery, which can provide a standby time of up to 15 days and a regular runtime of up to 5 days. It takes about 2 hours to fully charge. There are over 100 sports modes to track activities like cycling, running, basketball, and the list is long!

The watch brings other added functionalities too. So, you get the remote camera and music controls, inbuilt games, a timer, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, smart notifications, DND mode, the Find My Phone feature, and much more. Additionally, it supports voice assistance via Siri and Google Assistant and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The boAt Flash Plus retails at Rs 1,799 and rivals options like the NoiseFit Crew, the Fire-Boltt Tank, and more. It can be bought via the company’s website and Amazon in Indigo Blue, Active Black, Black Leather, or Antique Beige colors.

Buy boAt Flash Plus via Amazon