Boult Striker Plus Smartwatch Launched In India Under Rs 1,500

The Striker Plus smartwatch from Boult Audio is now available in India. For those of you who prefer a round dial, this smartwatch is for you. It includes a round dial HD display, IP67 rating, 120+ sports modes, and much more all under Rs 2,000. Check out its pricing and availability details below.

Boult Striker Plus: Specs and Features

The Striker Plus smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch thin bezel round-dial HD display with 350 nits of brightness, enclosed within a Zinc alloy frame. The circular frame is also home to a functional crown for quick access functionalities. You can choose from silicone straps of multiple colors. The smartwatch is also highly customizable with support for 150+ cloud-based watch faces and multiple UI themes.

With Bluetooth 5.1 and its digital microphone and speaker array, the watch comes with support for calling functionality. In addition to that, features like a full-screen dial-pad, up to 10 contact-saving abilities, access to call logs, and much more are also included aboard the Boult Striker Plus. Furthermore, the smartwatch offers AI voice assistance with the help of Google Assistant and Siri.

With over 120 sports modes and a plethora of health and wellness features, the Boult Striker Plus is your perfect digital personal trainer. It offers features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, sports metrics, and more. It is also IP67 water and dust resistant. The Striker Plus is compatible with both Android and iOS. Other noteworthy features include smart notifications, music and camera control, Find My Phone feature, weather forecasts, and a lot more.

Price and Availability

The Boult Striker Plus smartwatch has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,299. You can purchase the smartwatch through the official Boult Audio website and Flipkart. It is available in Black, Emerald, Blue, and White color options.

Buy the Boult Striker Plus smartwatch on Flipkart