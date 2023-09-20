boAt Launches Airdopes Flex 454 ANC Earbuds in India

boAt has launched the new pair of TWS, the Airdopes Flex 454 ANC as part of the Airdopes series in India. These come at under Rs 2,000 and include features like ANC, up to 60 hours of playback time, and more. Have a look at the details.

boAt Airdopes Flex 454 ANC: Specs and Features

The Airdopes Flex 454 ANC earbuds have an in-ear design and come with support for in-ear detection. For the uninitiated, this will stop playing the audio if you no longer have the earbuds on. There are 10mm drivers and boAt’s Signature Sound for high-quality and clear audio.

The earbuds support 32dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and have four microphones with AI ENx tech to reduce the background noises during calls. The Ambient mode allows the flow of the background sound so that it’s easier to connect with the world while listening to your favorite songs.

There’s support for adaptive EQ to customize the music as per your needs. This can happen via the boAt Hearables app. The Airdopes Flex 454 ANC can last up to 60 hours on a single charge and up to 45 hours with ANC on. It also supports the ASAP fast charging tech to provide you with up to 240 minutes of playback time in just 10 minutes.

boAt’s new earbuds have the Beast mode for 60ms low latency and get two of the company’s highlighting features. The SpeakThru feature allows you to have conversations while wearing the earbuds and can be enabled by triple-tapping the left earbud. This will lower the volume when you start talking to someone. The Smart Talk feature will help you give instructions to the TWS for tasks like taking calls for a ‘hands-free’ experience.

Additionally, the boAt Airdopes Flex 454 ANC supports Bluetooth Multipoint connection, a USB Type-C port for charging, and an IPX5 rating.

Price and Availability

The boAt Airdopes Flex 454 ANC is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available via www.boat-lifestyle.com and select offline stores. It comes in Gunmetal Black and Zinc White color options.