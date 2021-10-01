BlueStacks X Lets You Play Android Games in Your Browser for Free

BlueStacks is a popular choice when it comes to Android emulators for Windows. However, considering the rising number of BlueStacks alternatives in the market, it seems like the company is looking beyond PCs and bringing Android games to the cloud. Dubbed BlueStacks X, the company calls it the world’s first cloud-based Android gaming service.

Play Android Games from Browser with BlueStacks X

BlueStacks X is currently in beta and lets you play select Android games right from your browser. With BlueStacks X, you can play supported Android games from Chrome on your Android phone, Safari on iPhone/iPad, or even with your favorite browser on your Windows 10 PC or Mac.

BlueStacks X uses hybrid cloud technology and utilizes Amazon’s AWS Graviton servers. The company has even created a Discord bot called Cloudy (visit) to let users launch cloud-based games and share gameplay with other server members.

Although the company promises over 200 cloud games, the ones that you can currently play from your browser with no downloads are limited. As of writing this article, we only saw a total of 12 cloud games, and your favorites titles — Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), PUBG Mobile, and Asphalt 9 were missing in action. You can check the entire list below:

BlueStacks X Cloud Games List

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars

Traffic Puzzle – Match 3 Game

RAID: Shadow Legends

Dragonscapes Adventure

Looney Tunes World of Mayhem

Star Conflict Heros 3D RPG Online

POP! Slots – Free Vegas Casino Slot Machine Games

Guild of Heroes: Epic Dark Fantasy

Dynasty Scrolls

MU ORIGIN 2

Evony: The King’s Return

War Robots

BlueStacks, however, promises to add new games every week. If you are interested, you can sign in to BlueStacks X with your Google, Facebook, or Discord account to try out Android gaming in the cloud right now.