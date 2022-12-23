Blaupunkt SBA15 and SBA15GM Soundbars Launched in India

Blaupunkt has a new standalone soundbar range for people in India. The new Blaupunkt SBA15 and the SBA15GM fall in the affordable price range and support the company’s TurboVolt fast charging technology and more features. Have a look at the details below.

Blaupunkt SBA15 and SBA15GM: Specs and Features

The Blaupunkt SBA15 has dual 2-inch speakers and delivers a sound output of 14W. The SBA15GM, on the other hand, has 2.5-inch dual speakers and provides an audio output of 15W. Both soundbars come with a compact design, made up of high-end materials.

Blaupunkt SBA15

They are specified for gaming enthusiasts and can be paired with a smartphone, laptop, PC, or even a TV. The SBA15GM sports LED lights, which light up when the soundbar is turned on. The Blaupunkt SBA15 and the SBA15GM are backed by a 2,000mAh battery, which can last an entire night.

Plus, there’s support for the TurboVolt fast charging tech, which dismisses the need for constant charging.

Connectivity options include the Micro TF Card, AUX IN, USB IN, BT, FM, and TWS. Plus, connecting two soundbars at a time can further help enhance the audio experience.

To recall, the German company recently introduced its new Blaupunkt BTW20 earbuds in India with an LED display for the battery status, up to 30 hours of battery life, support for Google Assistant and Siri, and an IPX5 rating, among other things. The TWS is priced at Rs 1,299.

Price and Availability

The Blaupunkt SBA15 retails at Rs 1,099 and the Blaupunkt SBA15GM is priced at Rs 1,399. Both soundbars are now available to buy from the company’s website and Amazon India.