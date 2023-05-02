Blaupunkt Introduces Super Affordable 40-inch Android TV in India

Blaupunkt is all set to unveil its latest 40-inch Sigma Series Android TV during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, which kicks off May 4 in India. Check out the details below!

Blaupunkt Sigma 40-inch TV: Specs and Features

The new Blaupunkt Sigma features a 40-inch HD LED display with a maximum brightness of 300 nits. It has a bezel-less design, except for the slightly thicker chin, which houses the Blaupunkt branding. The TV also features two bottom-firing 40W stereo speakers with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround support.

Powering the 40-inch Blaupunkt Sigma is a quad-core Amlogic processor with a Mali G31 GPU, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of onboard storage. It runs the Android TV operating system. The company also launched a 24-inch smart TV under its Sigma series a few months ago, boasting similar specs.

This Android smart TV is compatible with PCs, laptops, and mobile devices. In terms of connectivity and ports, it has 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB Type-A ports, RF input, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

The TV comes with a YouTube remote, which features Google Assistant voice control and dedicated shortcut keys for Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Voot.

Pricing and Availability

The Blaupunkt Sigma 40-inch Android TV is priced at Rs 13,499. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale later this week.