Blaupunkt BTW20 Earbuds Introduced in India; Check out the Details!

Blaupunkt has a new pair of affordable truly wireless earbuds called the BTW20 in India. The earbuds come with up to 30 hours of battery life, a focus on bass performance, and more. See the price, features, and more details.

Blaupunkt BTW20: Specs and Features

The Blaupunkt BTW20 comes with an in-ear design and is lightweight. It has an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. The charging case of the earbuds supports LED digital battery display to show the battery status of both the case and the earbuds.

The TWS has 10mm dynamic drivers for deep bass and an HD sound experience. The BTW20 comes with an in-built microphone and ensures a clear calling experience without any ambient sounds.

There’s a total playback time of 30 hours (with the case) and support for fast charging via a USB-C port. This can provide a runtime of up to 30 minutes in 10 minutes. The BTW20 also has support for Google Assistant and Siri.

Additionally, the Blaupunkt BTW20 supports smart controls to skip songs, answer/reject calls, and even summon the voice assistant.

Price and Availability

The Blaupunkt BTW20 earbuds retail at Rs 1,299 and are now available to buy via Amazon India. the earbuds come in White, Black, Blue, and Green color options.

Buy Blaupunkt BTW20 via Amazon (Rs 1,299)