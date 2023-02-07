Blaupunkt Introduces New 24-Inch Smart TV in India

Germany-based Blaupunkt has launched a new 24-inch Smart TV as part of its Sigma series in India. The TV comes with various smart features and can also double as a monitor. Check out its price, features, and more.

Blaupunkt Sigma 24-inch: Specs and Features

The Blaupunkt Sigma has a 24-inch HD-Ready display with 300 nits of brightness, a screen resolution of 1366×768 pixels, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It features thin bezels.

The TV is powered by the quad-core A35 processor, along with Mali-G31 GPU. It comes equipped with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The Linux-run Smart TV comes with bottom-firing speakers with an output of 20W. There’s also support for surround sound technology.

Connectivity-wise, the 24-inch Sigma TV gets 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Miracast, USB, and HDMI port. This can connect with laptops, PCs, and even smartphones. There’s support for a remote control too, which has dedicated shortcut keys to access YouTube and more apps.

Speaking on the launch, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TV in India, said, “We are extremely excited with the launch of 24 inches TV which will give the consumers an extremely new experience. With this launch, we are looking to target Tier 2,3, and 4 markets via Flipkart’s wider reach. This will be an Avante-Garde model as only a few models under 24 inches in size are available for buyers that are too non-smart or do not with good features wherein Blaupunkt TV will be a game-changer because of its premiumness, Sound quality, and extra added features.“

Additionally, the new Blaupunkt 24-inch Smart TV gets a Digital Noise Filter and supports various games and apps like Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, and Sony LIV.

Price and Availability

The Blaupunkt 24-inch Smart TV is priced at Rs 10,999 but will be available at Rs 6,999 from February 7 to February 12 as an introductory offer. It is exclusively available via Flipkart.

Buy Blaupunkt 24-inch Smart TV via Flipkart (Rs 10,999)