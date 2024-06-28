Ubisoft CEO Confirms Multiple Assassin’s Creed Remakes Are on the Way

No matter the success of XDefaint, Ubisoft will almost always be known for its hallmark Assassin’s Creed series. And while we do have Assassin’s Creed Shadows coming our way, there’s something to be said about the older AC games becoming modern. As it turns out, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot believes and same and has now confirmed that multiple AC remakes are coming!

The comments from a recent Ubisoft interview, where the CEO was asked about the future of Assassin’s Creed. Yves mentions that players can be ‘can be excited about some remakes‘ which will allow the company to revisit some of the older AC games and modernize them.

Guillemot also notes that the series will have experience variety moving forward. He further mentioned that Assassin’s Creed games will come out more regularly, it won’t be the same experience every year.

Interestingly, the remake confirmation by Guillemot pretty much confirms a 2023 Kotaku report. In it, multiple sources confirmed an Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake is in the works. From a business and development standpoint, this also makes sense.

While famous and beloved, older Assassin’s Creed games haven’t aged well. If you go and play the first game, you probably won’t enjoy the parkour, which was later fine-tuned in subsequent games. Hence, getting a remake for these older games will greatly benefit the fans and new players.

Do note that this isn’t the first Ubisoft remake. Ubisoft earlier confirmed a Splinter Cell Remake, which we haven’t heard much about. Similarly, after multiple delays, the Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake is finally happening too!

So, are you looking forward to the older Assassin’s Creed games getting remade? Which ones are your favorites, and what do you enjoy playing more? Let us know in the comments below.