Assassin’s Creed Shadows Trailer Showcases Dual Protagonists in Japan

For a long time, the Internet was flooded with rumors about an upcoming project called Assassin’s Creed Red from Ubisoft. After a long time of waiting, the project was revealed to be Assassin’s Creed Shadows. After learning about the game’s existence, we were excited for an official trailer. Well, the moment is now finally here as Ubisoft has released the first official trailer for Asassin’s Creed Shadows!

The three-minute trailer revolves around a set of dual characters named Naoe and Yasuke. While Naoe will be a Shinobi, Yasuke will be a real-life historical samurai. Interestingly enough, this will be the first time in the series that a real-life historical samurai will be in the game.

Shadows Story Reveal: Different Path Same Struggle

The game will take place in the late Sengoku period to include both characters. The gameplay experience and the overlapping perspectives on a transformative moment in Japanese history will be different for both Yasuke and Naoe. This approach of different perspectives will keep things fresh for a player, unlike the old one-character story progression style in older games.

Image Courtesy: Ubisoft

According to the story, Yasuke, a samurai of African origin, arrived in Japan and was enslaved by the Portuguese. Playing his perspective will shed light on the Portuguese colonizing threat in Japan. Yasuke is full of size, strength, and wits when it comes to battles. On the other hand, Naoe is all about stealth, parkour, and gadgets. While the story begins with her being 17 years old, it progresses from there.

Image Courtesy: Ubisoft

The game will also see new gameplay elements with season changes. It means Spring will make the corps rise, or Winter will make the lakes freeze. Ubisoft has also ensured that light and darkness are key elements of the game, as Naoe and Yasuke’s personalities also lead them to have different relationships and rapports with other characters. This will lead the player to create a path of romance or other relationships with different characters.

This 16th-century Assassin’s Creed is coming to all gamers worldwide on 15th November 2024. The Japanese battle of two protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke, will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and Apple silicon Macs via the Mac App Store, PC through the Ubisoft Store, and the Epic Games Store. Assasin’s Creed Shadows will also be available on the Ubisoft+ Premium subscription.

That is everything Ubisoft revealed regarding Assasin’s Creed Shadows. Are you excited to jump into another adventure in the franchise? What do you think about the protagonists? Share your thoughts in the comments below.