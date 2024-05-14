Assassin’s Creed Red Is Officially AC Shadows; Possible November Release

After revealing three projects in 2022, Ubisoft left gamers in the dark about Codename Red or Codename Hexe. Well, in some uplifting news, Ubisoft has finally revealed the official name and provided some details about Assassin’s Creed Red.

Per the official Assassin’s Creed X account, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is now Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The world premiere for the cinematic trailer reveal will take place on May 15, 2024, at 9 AM PT. Assassin's Creed Codename Red becomes Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Tune-in for the Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on May 15, 9 AM PT.#AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/xc1Q10N4Vh— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 13, 2024

Finally, every player worldwide will get the first glimpse of the upcoming adventure of the long-running, open-world, action-adventure title. As previous leaks and eventually the official reveal suggested, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will take place in Japan.

The reveal post also shows an Assassin’s Creed gate in the middle of a Japanese street. The gate also has a clock, which keeps flashing the word “REVEAL TRAILER” alongside the dates. So yes, after years of fan requests, we will finally get an Assassin’s Creed set in Feudal Japan. Furthermore, this should be the first game launching in the Assassin’s Creed Infinity Project, a live-service system for the Assassin’s Creed series.

While you would think we only have the basic information about the game, it seems Ubisoft let more slip by. In a now removed video description from the game’s upcoiming reveal trailer, the company also mentioned its release date. As per the now removed info, we can expect Assassins’ Creed Shadows to launch on November 15, 2024.

Furthermore, while there aren’t a lot of details out, multiple sources on ResetEra forums, including notable insider Shinobi602 suggest that Assassin’s Creed Red won’t launch for PS4 or Xbox One. It makes sense, as Ubisoft has completely pivoted towards the current generation of consoles since last year.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Will you play the game? Let us know in the comments below.