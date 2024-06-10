Assassin’s Creed Shadows Shows off New Gameplay at Ubisoft Forward

After Ubisoft jumped the gun and released a teaser trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows at the Xbox Games Showcase, we were all waiting for some extended action. Well, the company finally unveiled a dedicated 13-minute gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows at the official Ubisoft Forward 2024.

The extended trailer highlights new combat mechanics: destructible armor, high-risk posture attacks, and wielding multiple weapons for Yasuke, the Samurai. We also see the stealth side of the game featuring Naoe, the shinobi in Shadows.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gameplay Details

We see Yasuke overpower enemies with his kanabo before a final katana duel. On the other hand, Naoe takes the power of Shadows in her hand to execute enemies from the darkness to serve the light. Her specialty comes with endless stealth excellence.

Whether it’s crawling through tall grass, peeking around corners, or extinguishing lights to hide in the shadows, she makes it to her advantage. Moreover, gadgets like a grappling hook, the ability to stealth knock out NPCs, assassinate targets from a distance using her kusarigama, and more are under her offense.

Image Courtesy: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows offers dual-protagonist missions. During the walkthrough, we see how that selection takes place. Weather changes and NPC interaction also impact your journey in the adventure of Japan. Spring offers lush foliage for hiding (like the shown pond infiltration) while winter brings frozen lakes and bare branches, forcing players to adapt their tactics. Rain further aids stealth by muffling sounds.

We already know the release date and pre-order details along with the platform details. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is already up for pre-order and will be released on November 15 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Macs with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store, and Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

Are you excited to get Assassin’s Creed Shadows after the gameplay reveal? Which part of the gameplay did you like the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.