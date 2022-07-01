BGMI Garners 100 Million Registered Users Ahead of Its First Birthday

Back in 2020, the Indian government banned the uber-popular mobile title PUBG Mobile due to political tensions between China and India. Krafton, the developing company behind the game, took over a year but it did bring an India-exclusive alternative to PUBG Mobile in the form of Battleground Mobile India (BGMI). Now, being less than a year old, BGMI has garnered over 100 million registered users in the country. Check out the details right below.

BGMI Celebrates New Milestone!

Krafton, after much anticipation, released BGMI for Android on July 2 and on August 18 for iOS, 2021. Now, ahead of its first birthday, which is tomorrow, Krafton announced that it has surpassed the 100 million mark for the game’s total registered users.

This is quite a big deal as it shows the massive popularity of BGMI amongst Indian mobile gamers, amidst intense competition from other big titles like Call of Duty Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile, Garena Free Fire, and others.

“BGMI’s first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian-themed collaborations, and celebrated India-centric events with the community with a goal of curating gameplay unique to our Indian users,” Krafton CEO Changhan Kim said in a statement.

Now, it is very true that Krafton has invested a ton of resources in bringing various India-centric events to BGMI over the past year. It is claimed that the company spent over $100 million to improve India’s local video game community and the esports sector. In-game events such as the IPL-inspired Power Play event or the Holi Dhamaka event surely garnered a lot of interest from Indian mobile gamers, expanding the user base of the title.

From now on, Krafton aims to invest more to organize 4 professional and semi-professional BGMI-focused tournaments in India. These events will feature cash prizes for players of Rs 6 crores. In addition, they will also provide a competitive platform for pro mobile gamers in India to engage in fast-paced battle royale action.

We shall know more about these future plans soon. So, stay tuned, and do let us know your thoughts on this information in the comments below.