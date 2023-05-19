BGMI Fans Rejoice! Battleground Mobile India is coming back very soon. This development will take place after the Indian Government issued a complete ban on the app last year after it was removed from both the Google Play Store and the App Store. Check out the details below.

BGMI Is Relaunching Soon

Krafton’s popular battle royale game BGMI will very soon arrive in India for testing purposes. The Indian Government will allow BGMI to resume operations in India only if it passes the testing phase. This is big news for the Indian gaming community, especially battle royale players. For those of you who are unaware, BGMI is the India-only alternative to the popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). PUBG Mobile was banned due to its ties to the Chinese parent company of back in 2020.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, the CEO of Krafton Inc. India, said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform. We believe in the power of gaming to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences. We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our users in India and beyond, and we look forward to continuing our journey with you.“

BGMI was a huge success in India and the ban was a big blow to Krafton. In 2022 alone, BGMI garnered 100 million active registered users. Krafton has previously invested a ton of resources to bring India-specific events to BGMI in 2022. The company also spent over $100 million to improve India’s local video game community and the Esports sector. According to Krafton, “BGMI made history by becoming the first Esports event to be broadcasted on mainstream television.”

At this moment we do not have any update on the launch date yet. We also don’t know what changes it will bring about once it relaunches but it is expected to come with a time limit, non-violent graphics, and much more. We will keep you posted on the details once we get them. Therefore, keep on visiting Beebom.com for more updates, and do share your thoughts on the relaunch of BGMI in the comments below.