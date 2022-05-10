BGMI Power Play Event Announced; Here’s How to Get the Free Cricket Jersey in BGMI!

Krafton, banking on the popularity of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 event, has introduced a new Power Play event within its uber-popular mobile battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). During the event, BGMI players will be able to acquire permanent rewards such as a cricket jersey, a fluffy rabbit hat, classic and supply crate coupon scraps, RP points, and more. Check out the details below to find out how you can earn the limited-time rewards in BGMI.

BGMI Power Play Event Announced: Details

Krafton announced its new Power Play event in BGMI via an official press release. The event has already started in-game and will continue until May 25. During this time, players will be able to get their hands on a free cricket jersey, RP points, classic and supply crate coupon scraps, and other rewards in the game.

BGMI lovers who continue to play the game during the Power Play event will earn in-game “cricket bats” by completing various in-game activities or by playing a certain number of games in the Classic mode. For instance, swimming for 10 meters in Classic mode will earn players 1 bat, while swimming for 30 meters will earn them 5 bats.

As for playing games in classic mode, 5 matches will earn 10 bats, playing 15 matches will earn 30 bats, and playing 25 matches will give the players 50 in-game bats to exchange for the rewards.

Now, if you are wondering how many bats would you need to get the free cricket jersey, you can refer to the list of rewards below to get an idea.

100 bats- Cricketer Jersey

100 bats- Fluffy Rabbit Hat

20 bats- 50 RP

10 bats- 1 classic crate coupon scrap

5 bats- Supply crate coupon scrap

So, if you are a regular in BGMI, it is a great chance for you to earn some permanent rewards and in-game RP points. However, be sure to exchange your earned bats for the rewards before the Power Play event ends on May 25.