The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day sale kicked off last night and will continue until 27 July in India. This time around, there are over 300 new product launches during the sale season. Now, the e-commerce giant is offering salivating discounts on a myriad of tech products. But if you are planning to purchase a new laptop, be it for work, studies, or extensive gaming sessions, we have you covered. Here’s a list of the best laptop deals during Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Best Laptops to Buy During Amazon Prime Day 2021 in India

It goes without saying that you will need an Amazon Prime membership to participate in the Prime Day sale. If you don’t have the subscription yet, you can purchase it from Amazon’s website. Right now, you can get a 3 months Prime subscription at Rs. 329 or a yearly subscription at Rs. 999. That said, let’s get to the best laptop deals.

1. M1 MacBook Air

Key Features: 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 7‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Touch ID, and more. If you’ve been waiting for discounts on the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, the Prime Day sale is the best time to buy these laptops.

Standard Price: Rs. 92,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 84,990

Also consider: M1 Macbook Air (M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD at Rs. 1,09,990)

2. M1 Macbook Pro

Key Features: 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more

Standard Price: Rs. 1,16,790

Discounted Price: Rs. 1,08,990

Also consider: M1 Macbook Pro (M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD at Rs. 1,26,990)

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

Key Features: 15.6-inch FHD display, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U with Radeon graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Fingerprint Scanner, and Backlit keyboard

Standard Price: Rs. 58,990 (MRP – Prime Day launch)

Discounted Price: Rs. 57,990 (Rs. 54,240 with card discount – Rs. 1750 off with HDFC Bank Debit/ Credit Cards (EMI) + Rs. 2000 cashback for HDFC Credit Card or HDFC Debit Card or HDFC EMI)

4. LG Gram

Key Features: 14-inch FHD display, lightweight (990 grams), 10th-Gen Intel i5-1035G7 with Iris Plus graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. The best pick for professionals who like to work on the move. A definite pick during the Prime Day sale.

Standard Price: Rs. 69,900

Discounted Price: Rs. 60,990 (Rs. 57,240 with HDFC card discount)

5. Asus VivoBook 14 (2020)

Key Features: 14-inch FHD display, 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Standard Price: Rs. 52,751

Discounted Price: Rs. 49,990 (Rs. 46,240 with HDFC card discount)

Best Gaming Laptops During Prime Day Sale

1. HP Victus 16

Key Features: 16.1-inch FHD 144Hz display, Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. New gaming laptop series launch from HP during Prime Day sale.

Standard Price: Rs. 1,01,751 (MRP – Prime Day launch)

Discounted Price: Rs. 89,990

Also consider: HP Victus Ryzen 7 5800H variant (16GB RAM/ 512GB SSD/ 6GB RTX 3060 Graphics at Rs. 1,04,990 and HP Victus Ryzen 5 5600H variant (8GB RAM/ 512GB SSD/ 4GB RTX 3050 Graphics at Rs. 72,990)

2. Asus Zephyrus G14

Key Features: 14-inch FHD 120Hz display, Ryzen 5 4600HS CPU, 4GB GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU,8GB DDR4 3200MHz, and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD

Standard Price: Rs. 90,989

Discounted Price: Rs. 86,990

3. Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021)

Key Features: 16.1-inch FHD 144Hz display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H CPU, 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Standard Price: Rs. 92,056

Discounted Price: Rs. 81,990 (Rs. 80,240 with HDFC Bank Debit/ Credit Cards)

4. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2020)

Key Features: 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, 4GB GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. One of the best gaming laptop deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Standard Price: Rs. 86,320

Discounted Price: Rs. 76,990 (Rs. 73,240 with HDFC card discount)

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Key Features: 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, 4GB Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD

Standard Price: Rs. 66,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 65,990 (Rs. 63,240 with HDFC card discount)

6. Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 4600H

Key Features: 15.6-inch FHD display, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 4GB Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD

Standard Price: Rs. 69,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 66,990 (Rs. 65,240 with HDFC cards EMI scheme)

Get the Best Laptop Deals During Amazon Prime Day

So, those are the best laptop discounts and deals we could find during Amazon Prime Day 2021 in India. If you have spotted a good laptop deal that isn’t mentioned here, feel free to share it with other readers in the comments below. We are also compiling other Prime day deals on smartphones, appliances, and audio products, so stay tuned for more updates.