GoPro launched its new action camera, Hero 8 Black just a few days back with a number of interesting additions and changes. Of all the new features, the ability to shoot 4K videos at 60FPS and the new HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization are the most highlighted ones. Alogn with Hero 8 Black, GoPro also announced a set of new accessories which the company is calling “Mods” and they look super interesting. So in this article, we will discuss all the best GoPro Hero 8 accessories along with the official Mods. Further, we have also included some waterproof accessories so that you can enjoy underwater activities without any worry. Now without further ado, let’s get started.

Best GoPro Hero 8 Black Accessories

We have mentioned a range of Hero 8 Black accessories including mounts, waterproof cases, tripods, power banks and of course, the Mods. While some products do not mention compatibility with Hero 8 Black, rest assured the accessories will work with the new GoPro action camera. Having said that, let’s begin the list without any delay.

1. GoPro 3-Way

The GoPro 3-Way is the most essential accessory you should buy for your Hero 8 Black. It comes with three functionalities which should suffice all your GoPro handling and navigation needs. The 3-Way mount is equipped with a camera grip, a folding arm that can be extended and a tripod for static shots. That is awesome, isn’t it? No need to buy separate mounts for different use cases. So, just get this one and you are all set to take stunning shots on the move.

Buy from Amazon: $37.89

2. Floating Hand Grip

I have mentioned a hand grip above, but this is a unique one. It can come handy while shooting videos and photos underwater. The floating hand grip comes with a bright orange cap that keeps GoPro Hero 8 Black afloat in case you accidentally lose it in deep waters. Due to the bright color, you can easily spot your Hero 8 Black and retrieve it. Other than that, it offers a solid grip and you can use it with your Hero 8 Black while surfing, kayaking, wakeboarding, and other water sports.

Buy from Amazon: $19.99

3. Kupton Waterproof Case

Kupton is a protective case specially designed for Hero 8 Black which is also waterproof and offers full housing protection from all corners. It sits flush with Hero 8 Black and has perfect cutouts for the camera, display, and buttons. Other than that, it can withstand 60 meters of underwater depth which is simply amazing. You can record 60 meters of underwater activity without worrying about leaks. Simply put, if you want a waterproof case for Hero 8 Black, let it be this case.

Buy from Amazon: $16.99

4. Deyard Screen Protector

Deyard offers a great screen protector that shields the display and camera lens of Hero 8 Black from any damage. It’s a 0.3mm tempered glass so you can expect better scratch resistance and drop protection. Further, the quality of glass is pretty great and it maintains the original touch sensitivity with sharp and vivid colors. And the adhesive does not leave any marks on the screen or camera lens. Just go for this screen protector and you will not be disappointed.

Buy from Amazon: $10.99 [Pack of 2 for the screen, camera lens, and small display]

5. SanDisk 128GB Extreme

The SanDisk 128GB Extreme is a perfect companion to Hero 8 Black because of its ultra-high read and write speed. The memory card is A2 rated so the read speed can go up to 160MB/s which is absolutely nuts. You can capture 4K UHD videos, HyperSmooth shots and stunning timelapse with this extremely quick memory card and it does not falter a bit. Apart from that, the SanDisk Extreme memory card is also waterproof and temperature-proof so that makes it the best memory card for Hero 8 Black.

Buy from Amazon: $24.18

6. GoPro Suction Cup Mount

The Suction Cup by GoPro is simply one of the best mounts you can buy for Hero 8 Black. It can be conveniently attached to cars, motorcycles, boats, and more. The Suction Cup mount can withstand high-speed movement, clocking up to 150mph and that is mind-blowing. The best part about this mount is that it has got a quick release base for effortlessly moving the GoPro for different locations and shots. If you want stability while moving at high speed, this mount can be a great accessory for your Hero 8 Black.

Buy from Amazon: $36.31

7. GoPro Chest Mount Harness

Well, if you want to capture action shots while skiing, paragliding or cycling then this official chest mount is a great accessory to pick. It offers an immersive perspective for a wide range of sports that require physical activity. Generally, the chest mount is used for a lower-than-the-helmet view which largely captures arms, knees, and poles. Also, the best part is that it comes with a harness strap which is adjustable and can fit any adult. Go with this chest mount if you are into adventure sports and want to capture some stunning shots.

Buy from Amazon: $26.70

8. GoPro Head Strap + QuickClip

Similar to the chest mount, GoPro also offers a head strap which can be directly mounted on your head or helmet. It comes with an adjustable strap and can fit anyone irrespective of the age group. There is also a QuickClip which makes it pretty easy to mount the GoPro Hero 8 Black. You can use this head mount while biking or playing with friends. It also gives a bird-view of all your actions and captures the scene with an amazing perspective.

Buy from Amazon: $14

9. Media Mod

With the launch of Hero 8 Black, GoPro is bringing some new accessories which the company is calling Mods. Of the three mods, Media Mod is for capturing audio with better detail and the ability to use other equipment. For instance, it comes with an incredible built-in directional mic which can create studio-level audio right from the camera. Apart from that, it has a 3.5mm mic port for connecting external mics. If you want to capture sound with amazing clarity then Media Mod is a definite pick for you.

Buy from GoPro: $79.99 [Pre-order starts in December]

10. Light Mod

Light Mod is another offering by GoPro to make your videos production-level straight out of Hero 8 Black. It’s also interesting to see that GoPro is slowly getting into the vlogging space with these mods. It offers brightness ranging from 20 lumens to 200 lumens which is absolutely great for a moving camera. There is also an overdrive mode which only lasts up to 30 seconds but offers maximum brightness above 200 lumens. Apart from that, the Light Mod comes with a built-in battery which is nice. However, keep in mind, you will need to buy the Media Mod to be able to attach this Mod with your Hero 8 Black.

Buy from GoPro: $49.99 [Pre-order starts in December]

11. Display Mod

Display Mod is the final accessory by GoPro which is intended for vloggers. It’s a 2-inch, flip-up screen which lets you see yourself while shooting videos. Similar to Light Mod, this also requires Media Mod as a base mount. The display is quite compact and looks pretty good without making the action camera bulky. You can also fold the display in any direction which is really helpful. Further, it comes with a built-in rechargeable battery and a micro-HDMI connector so that is a plus. All in all, if you are interested in vlogging with Hero 8 Black, you should consider getting these Mods.

Buy from GoPro: $79.99 [Pre-order starts in December]

12. GoPro Smart Remote

If you travel and shoot alone then getting a smart remote for your Hero 8 Black will make video shooting quite convenient. GoPro offers a first-party remote which works quite good and comes with all the necessary features. It has many controls including shutter, power on/off, Settings overview, HiLight tags, shooting modes and more. Further, the remote has a small LCD screen that provides the status of camera settings and other functions. On top of it, the remote is also waterproof so that is awesome. As I said, if you are a solo traveler, get this smart remote for your Hero 8 Black.

Buy from Amazon: $61.84

13. Official GoPro Battery and Dual Battery Charger

The new Hero 8 Black comes with HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and the ability to shoot videos up to 5.6K. All these features require an exceptional amount of battery so it’s better to keep an extra battery pack. Also, you should get a battery charger that can simultaneously recharge your batteries in no time. GoPro offers both these products at a low cost and you should definitely get this bundle. The battery capacity is 1220mAh which is pretty good and the charger comes with fast charging capability. I would say, if you regularly shoot videos with GoPro, this battery pack is indispensable.

Buy from Amazon: $39.99

14. Anker PowerCore 10000

If an extra battery pack does not cut for you then a power bank will be a better proposition for endless video shooting with the Hero 8 Black. The Anker PowerCore 10000 is the best of the lot when it comes to charging speed and reliability. Also, the power bank is quite compact so it will not add any bulk while traveling to remote locations. Besides that, it can charge your Hero 8 battery for more than seven times so that is adequate. All in all, if you want a portable charger for GoPro Hero 8 Black then get this one by Anker.

Buy from Amazon: $29

15. AmazonBasics Carrying Case

It’s inevitable that you will need several accessories for Hero 8 Black and eventually a carrying case to keep all the things in order. So, if you are looking for one, AmazonBasics Carrying Case is among the best out there. The large carrying case can fit 2 GoPro cameras, several mounts of all design and form, cables and separate compartments for battery packs. In terms of protection, it comes with a high-quality EVA interior that has a foam padding to protect and hold the gears. To conclude, just buy this carrying case and you will be off to the races.

Buy from Amazon: $15.99

Make the Most of GoPro Hero 8 Black with these Accessories

So those were our picks for the 15 best GoPro Hero 8 Black accessories. We have included various kinds of tools and equipment so you can enjoy the new Hero 8 Black to the fullest. From unique mounts to fast battery chargers, you will find everything essential which will up your GoPro game. Anyway, that is all from us. If you liked our selection, do comment down below and let us know your favorite accessory.