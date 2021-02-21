Apple’s AirPods Pro, since its launch in 2019, has been one of the most popular TWS earphones in the global market. As a result of its massive popularity, we have seen various kinds of third-party accessories for the earbuds. Now, a company has developed a unique accessory for the AirPods Pro that lets you charge the device while you are using them.

The AirPods Pro, as one might know, works just like any other TWS earphones in the market. There are the earbuds and then there is the charging case that juices up the buds. So, when you are using the earbuds to listen to music, it is obvious that they would not be charging. However, with the PodChain Pro, you will be able to charge the AirPods buds as you listen to your favorite song.

Developed by a plush accessories company M. Craftsman, the PodChain Pro is essentially a wearable charger for the AirPods and the AirPods Pro. It is an accessory for the AirPods and even for the user as one has to wear it around the neck.

It consists of a power tiny power bank that is connected to a couple of colorful braided wires. At the end of these fashionable wires, there are small magnetic connectors that attach to the bottom of the AirPods or the AirPods Pro buds and charge them up. The power bank, which hangs around the user’s neck, can fully recharge the buds three times, delivering up to 16 hours of non-stop playback.

Moreover, as the earbuds are connected to wires while they are charging, you can easily pull them out from your ears and keep them hanging around your neck. This way, it will also be harder to lose the buds, which is a common issue amongst AirPods users.

Now, before you get excited, let me tell you that although the charging aspect is pretty unique, the PodChain Pro will turn your truly wireless stereo headphones into wired ones. So, that is surely a factor you need to assess before getting one for yourself.

The PodChain Pro will launch on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo on February 23. It will be priced at $69 (~Rs. 5,000), with the first 100 units selling for only $39 (~Rs. 2,829) as an early-bird offer. You can check out the device on its official website.