Battlegrounds Mobile India to Require Facebook App to Login from November 5

When Krafton announced its plans to shut down Facebook data transfers from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India, the company also highlighted that it will require the Facebook app to log in to BGMI with your account from October 5. The company has since extended the deadline to November 5.

Install Facebook App to Log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India

According to Battlegrounds Mobile India’s blog post, you will have to install the Facebook app on your mobile to sign in to BGMI with your Facebook account. In other words, the game will no longer support in-game login through the embedded browser. The change is due to a policy update related to the Facebook SDK.

“After November 5th, logins will be disabled unless the Facebook App is installed on your device; we apologize for the inconvenience, but please install the Facebook App to use the game. We apologize once again for any inconvenience caused by [these] changes. In case of any changes, please be assured that we will inform you promptly through further notice,” wrote the company.

Going by the company’s statement, it seems like the Facebook app is required only when you log in. Hence, it’s likely that you will be able to continue playing the game if you uninstall the Facebook app after signing in to your BGMI account. Now, if you are not interested to install Facebook, you can choose to use other login methods. Of course, that also means you’ll have to lose the in-game progress if you previously used Facebook to sign up.

Since this is a Facebook SDK-related change, we could expect similar limitations when Krafton releases the highly anticipated PUBG: New State next week. Are you planning to move from Battlegrounds Mobile India to PUBG: New State? Tell us in the comments.