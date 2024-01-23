OnePlus 12R Launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 100W Fast-Charging

Apart from the premium OnePlus 12 smartphone, the Chinese company has also unveiled the more affordable OnePlus 12R globally today. It doesn’t come with the latest chipset from Qualcomm, but besides that, the OnePlus 12R features all the high-end specs you would want in a smartphone. Last year’s OnePlus 11R was a huge success, and continuing the streak, the OnePlus 12R has arrived with updated internals. Here are all the details.

OnePlus 12R: Key Specifications & Features

Performance

The OnePlus 12R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm) chipset, which is still considered a flagship SoC for delivering both performance and efficiency. It features the powerful Adreno 740 GPU for fast and smooth performance in games and everyday tasks. In comparison to the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 12R offers 35% better CPU performance and 25% better GPU performance.

In addition, OnePlus has packed the largest vapor chamber to keep the device cool even under heavy loads. On the RAM and storage front, the OnePlus 12R comes with LPDDR5X RAM (up to 16GB) on all variants and UFS 4.0 storage on the expensive 256GB variant. The base model gets 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In graphics-intensive games like Genshin Impact and BGMI, software features like HyperTouch, HyperBoost, and HyperRender enhance the gameplay significantly. HyperTouch improves the touch sample rate (up to 1,000Hz), HyperBoost stabilizes the frame rate in demanding games using AI, and HyperRender calibrates the brightness, HDR, shadow, and backlight during gameplay.

Display

Now, coming to the display, OnePlus has packed the same flagship display as the OnePlus 12 here. OnePlus 12R comes with a 6.78-inch OnePlus Pro XDR display. It’s the fourth-generation LTPO 1.5K AMOLED panel (450 PPI) with dynamic refresh rate support from 1Hz to 120Hz.

The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The highlight of this panel is that it can deliver up to 1,600 nits of brightness under HBM, and can scale up to a massive 4500 nits of peak brightness. Not to forget, the panel is also Dolby Vision certified, and HDR 10+ compliant.

Cameras

On the camera front, the OnePlus 12R comes with a top-tier 50MP Sony IMX890 image sensor for all kinds of photography. It supports OIS, and thanks to the Sony IMX890, you can capture great low-light photos.

OnePlus has also baked in RAW HDR algorithm to reduce noise, improve exposure, and correct the contrast in photos. It also helps in tone mapping while taking photos of people with varied skin tones.

Besides the primary sensor, there is an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens with 112 degrees of field of view. And just like earlier, a 2MP macro lens has been thrown in. There is still no telephoto lens on the OnePlus 12R, which is pretty disappointing. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter, and that’s it.

Design and Battery

Moving to the body, the phone has an aluminum alloy frame (20% extra aluminum this time) with a matte finish. It’s also IP64-rated, which means the device is protected from dust and rain. OnePlus 12R comes in two colors — Cool Blue and Iron Gray with a glossy and matte finish, respectively. The phone weighs 207 grams.

There is also the signature OnePlus alert slider, however, this time it’s been moved to the left side. On the battery front, you get a large 5,500 mAh battery pack and with the 100W SUPERVOOC charger, it can fully charge in just 26 minutes.

Connectivity and OS

The OnePlus 12R brings support for Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7 in supported regions. There is also support for 5G connectivity on the go. For wired transfer, you have a USB 2.0 Type-C port. As for the OS, it runs the latest OxygenOS 14 which is based on Android 14.

OnePlus says the OnePlus 12R will receive three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

OnePlus 12R Specs

Here is a quick recap of the OnePlus 12R specifications before we move to the pricing. Specifications OnePlus 12R Dimensions 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm, 207gm Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED LTPO display

1Hz – 120Hz dynamic refresh rate

2780 x 1264 pixels, 450 ppi

1600 nits of brightness under HBM

4500 nits of peak brightness

HDR10+, 10-bit color depth

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Cameras 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor

8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens, 112-degree FoV

2MP macro lens

16MP selfie shooter Battery and Charging 5,500 mAh

100W SUPERVOOC charging

100% in 26 minutes Android / OxygenOS Version OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14

3 years of Android OS updates

4 years of security updates Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

Wi-Fi 7

5G

USB 2.0 Type-C IP Rating IP64; dust, and rain protection RAM/Storage variants 8GB+128GB (LPDDR5X / UFS 3.1)

16GB+256GB (LPDDR5X / UFS 4.0) Colours Iron Gray and Cool Blue

OnePlus 12R Price and Availability

OnePlus is offering the OnePlus 12R in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB. Keep in mind that the base variant (128GB) has a UFS 3.1 storage. You only have UFS 4.0 storage with the 256GB variant. LPDDR5X RAM is available on both variants. That said, here is the pricing of both of these variants:

OnePlus 12R (8GB+128GB) : Rs 39,999

: Rs 39,999 OnePlus 12R (16GB+256GB): Rs 45,999

Furthermore, you can grab an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 with ICICI Bank and One Card. The smartphone is now up for pre-order and will be available to buy starting from February 6, 2024, on Amazon India, the official OnePlus website, and offline partner stores.