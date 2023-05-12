ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld Console Is Finally Here

The much anticipated handheld gaming device from Asus, the Asus ROG Ally has officially been revealed. The new Asus ROG Ally will take on the likes of the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Steam Deck and is a full-fledged Windows 11 PC scaled down to the handheld form factor. It packs some impressive hardware like a Full-HD 120Hz display, the brand new Ryzen Z1 series processors, and much more. Continue reading to know more.

Asus ROG Ally: Specs and Features

The ROG Ally will pack a 7-inch Full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. AMD’s FreeSync Premium and a wide sRGB 100% color gamut ensure enhanced clarity while gaming. The screen supports 7ms response time and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and comes with DTX Coating.

Compared to the Nintendo Switch OLED and Steam Deck, the ROG Ally is “thick and hefty,” weighing around 608 grams. Both the front and the back panels are made of plastic and are textured for better grip during long gaming sessions. The extra bulk also means “full-size controls” on the ROG Ally, something both the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Steam deck compromise on to achieve “comfort and portability.”

This also means that the ROG Ally can pack more “under the hood.” The handheld is powered by AMD’s latest 4nm Ryzen ZI Extreme processor with AMD Radeon graphics. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. ASUS is using a Zero Gravity Thermal System mesh design and dual fan system to maintain bearable temperatures during intense gaming sessions. There’s support for ROG Dust Filter and 0.1mm Ultra-thin Fins to ensure the internals remain clean.

ASUS ROG Ally

In terms of controls, the Ally features ABXY buttons, D-pad, L&R Hall Effect, analog triggers, L&R bumpers, a View button, a Menu button, a Command Center button, an Armoury Crate button, 2 assignable grip buttons, and many more. The ROG Armoury Crate SE allows you to access your entire game library on your handheld, with a dedicated command center and customization center. The gaming console comes with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free.

The front panel sports DolbyAtmos-certified dual smartAmp speakers for clear and loud audio output. There’s also support for Hi-Res Audio and two-way AI noise cancellation. It comes with a 40Wh battery with a 65W charger. In terms of connectivity, the ROG Ally has support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, ROG XG Mobile Interface, a 3.5mm Audio Jack combo, a USB Type-C combo, and much more. The ROG Ally comes with Windows 11. Additional features include a built-in fingerprint sensor, Microsoft Pluton security processor, and support for accessories like ROG Gaming Charger Dock.

Price and Availability

The ROG Ally is available for pre-order now at $700 via ROG’s official website and will be released globally on June 13. So, will you buy the new handheld gaming console, which can arguably disrupt the industry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.