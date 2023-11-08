Asus Launches ExpertBook B9 OLED and More Laptops with Intel 13th Gen Chips

The Asus ExpertBook lineup is made for the modern workplace while giving a high level of enterprise security. To refresh it all the same and provide better features, the company has released new laptops under the already popular lineup that include a variety of models. Without further ado, here are all the details you need to know about the new Asus ExpertBook Laptops, including its specs & features along with pricing and availability.

Asus Expertbook B9 OLED: Specs and Features

The new Asus Expertbook B9 (B9403) is the company’s ultra-portable laptop, weighing just 990 grams. This laptop is made out of magnesium-lithium alloy, so the build quality is excellent. The starting variant has an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1335U processor, with the top-end variant having the vPro i7-1365U instead. These chips give excellent performance while remaining light on power.

Image Courtesy: ASUS

The 63Wh all-day battery is extremely capable and supports 65W fast charging, too. The display is an amazing 16:10 OLED 90Hz panel with 2.8K resolution. It also comes with Pantone validation, making it suitable for content creation as well. Other notable features include WiFi 6E, a 1080p webcam, Type-C charging, and up to 16GB LPDDR5X 5200MHz RAM. Asus is even offering up to 64 GB Dual Channel RAM for more power.

Asus Expertbook B5, B5 Flip, B5 OLED: Specs and Features

The Asus Expertbook B5 series is seeing three new additions. The Asus Expertbook B5 Flip (B5402F) comes with touch-screen support on its 1080p IPS display with 400 nits of brightness. It also comes with a Garaged stylus support for productivity and has a 360-degree hinge design that allows for high versatility. There will also be a similar laptop without the Flip design (B5402C). The non-Flip variant has the same screen and very similar features, albeit with a different design that doesn’t have the 360-degree hinge.

Lastly, there is the Expertbook B5 OLED (B5602CVA), which has a 4K OLED display with 400 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. This is a somewhat bigger laptop than other Expertbooks, with a 16-inch-sized display and 1.4kg weight. However, despite this, it is still quite portable overall.

Image Courtesy: ASUS

Image Courtesy: ASUS

All the Expertbook B5 laptops come with Intel P-Series processors instead of the U-Series, which have faster performance. The starting variants of the B5 laptops will come with an i5-1340P processor, and the highest-end CPU variant available is the i7-1370P. The B5 B5602CVA is also the only variant to come with optional Intel Arc Graphics.

Pricing and Availability

The new Asus Expertbook with 13 Gen Intel CPUs starts at Rs 157,490. This is for the Expertbook B5 (B5402CVA) laptop. The pricing for the higher-end Expertbook B9 OLED (B9403CVA) is Rs 217,990 for the starting variant.

The Asus ExpertBook laptops will be available starting 7th November 2023. Availability might vary for variants, with some of the Expertbooks being available through leading commercial PC partners.

Do you find these new Expertbook series, worth the price premium? The vPro platform is advantageous for any enterprise. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Featured Image Courtesy: ASUS