Scooby-Doo Live-Action Series Is in the Making at Netflix

Netflix never fails to impress the fandom with its project choices, and the streaming platform is again gearing toward another surprising announcement. Recently, a report surfaced online, confirming that Netflix is developing a live-action adaptation of the legendary Scooby-Doo cartoon.

The animated Scooby-Doo series first aired in 1969, and since then, it has become a worldwide hit and garnered the attention of millions. The original series ran until 1976, and Cartoon Network continued airing the series in multiple languages for decades. The series also got two reboots and multiple movies to keep fans entertained. Honestly, none of the films could satisfy the community as the original series, but it seems like Netflix wants to come to our rescue. Scooby-Doo Live-Action Series in the Works at Netflixhttps://t.co/zghWH9dNRU— Variety (@Variety) April 29, 2024

As per Variety, Netflix is developing a live-action drama project based on Scooby-Doo, the popular Hanna-Barbera cartoon we all love. There’s no official confirmation from Netflix, but as per the reports, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are working as the writers. The duo will also serve as executive producers along with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner. The show will be produced under the Midnight Radio banner, and the streaming platform is almost nearing a deal with the production company.

Honestly, Netflix has been pretty smart with its project choices. Live-action adaptations like One Piece, Wednesday, and Dead Boy Detectives have worked pretty well for the platform. So, the streaming giant has enough experience to give us the good Scooby-Doo live-action adaptation that we so desperately want.

It won’t be the first live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo, though! Before this, the franchise received a couple of live-action films, including 2002’s “Scooby-Doo” and “Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed” – Both being a hit at the box office. Along with that, the series has received several spin-off projects, including Velma. Now, it’s time to see how the upcoming Netflix project will fare in terms of quality and storyline.