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Assassin’s Creed Destiny Leaks Reveal Cancelled Game Set in Ancient China

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Assassin's Creed Destiny cancelled
Image Credit: Ubisoft (Made by Beebom)
In Short
  • Assassin's Creed Destiny was a reportedly cancelled game set in ancient China in 206 BCE.
  • The project featured a female assassin, gameplay centered around stealth, and a glimpse of a boss fight.
  • Due to the internal team restructuring, Destiny remains cancelled.
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The Assassin’s Creed franchise could have taken players on another adventure through ancient China, but the unannounced project never made it to release. Newly surfaced gameplay footage and screenshots have revealed Assassin’s Creed Destiny, a cancelled game developed by a Tencent-owned branch in collaboration with Ubisoft.

The footage shows a female assassin infiltrating a military palace, fighting the guards, and hunting for a mysterious artifact. According to a report by MP1st, the project was set during China’s Qin Dynasty in 206 BCE.

Most of the footage comes from a February 2025 prototype that reveals stealth combat, parkour, the iconic Leap of Faith, and an unusual Umbrella-inspired weapon. The project was cancelled following the restructuring of TiMi, the Tencent branch.

Assassin's Creed Jade
Image Credit: Ubisoft

Leaked footage shows Assassin’s Creed Destiny was planned as a massive historical adventure, not a mobile spin-off like Jade. An early version of the boss encounter involving Xiang Yu, a Chinese warlord, also appears in the leaks. The footage raises an important question about Ubisoft’s broader plans since it is reportedly working on Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which takes a different approach from the RPG formula.

Beyond the mission of finding the artifact, the footage showcases the familiar Assassin’s Creed mechanics, including stealth takedowns, parkour, and navigating through the palace. One distinctive detail is the spinning umbrella weapon, along with the ability icons inspired by the ink-brush artwork, and HUD icons inspired by the Yin-Yang symbol.

While there is no concrete evidence about why Assassin’s Creed Destiny was cancelled, reports point towards a team restructuring for TiMi and Tencent’s broader shift away from Western partnerships to releasing casual experiences locally.

Although Assassin’s Creed Destiny is off the table, Assassin’s Creed Jade still stays in development. For other projects, fans must keep an eye out for the late 2027 release window for Assassin’s Creed Hexe. It is yet to be seen what other ideas Ubisoft has in their minds after the cancelled game set in China.

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Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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