Ubisoft Reportedly Targeting Late 2027 Release Date for Assassin’s Creed Hexe

A new industry insider report has revealed that Assassin’s Creed Hexe, Ubisoft’s darkest game in the franchise yet, is currently targeting a release date for the second half of 2027. This comes after new leaks for the game emerged online, hinting at its setting and characters.

According to NateTheHate on X, the late 2027 release date for Assassin’s Creed Hexe is the earliest possible timeline for the title. The post suggests that Ubisoft is holding off on pushing out announcements for the game since development is still ongoing.

Since Hexe is set to be a very different title from previous Assassin’s Creed games, it makes sense that the devs are taking their time with polishing it for the first reveal. Apart from this, NateTheHate also hinted at a similar 2027 release date window for Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic.

Image Credit: X / NateTheHate2

For players who don’t know, Assassin’s Creed Hexe was first teased all the way back in 2022. It is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal and is rumored to take place in 16th-century Europe. Keeping with the franchise’s tradition of exploring historical periods, the title will delve into the historical witch hunts. Previous leaks have hinted at Hexe featuring a more linear experience than past titles, and even a possible return from Ezio Auditore.

With Ubisoft recently revealing that they will be shifting gears after the success of Black Flag Resynced, it looks like fans will have to wait a good while before they get to experience Hexe. This approach has already impacted other franchises under Ubisoft’s belt, with new developments in the Far Cry franchise also suggesting a more focused approach from the developers.

While the release date for Assassin’s Creed Hexe might still be a while away, it is possible that Ubisoft presents the game at the upcoming Gamescom 2026 event. Players might not get a full-fledged gameplay reveal, but could get a cinematic trailer that gives them a glimpse of the world and characters.

What do you think of the possible 2027 release date for Assassin’s Creed Hexe? Tell us in the comments below!