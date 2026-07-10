Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Breaks Ubisoft’s Steam Player Record Despite Mostly Negative Reviews

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has finally launched, and it is already seeing unprecedented numbers for a Ubisoft game. The game launched and reached a peak player count of 99,451, just shy of crossing the 100k mark. This makes Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced the highest Steam peak player count single-player game for Ubisoft. Still, the game’s launch has been anything but criticism-free, as the game launched with a ‘Mostly Negative’ review score on Steam.

AC Black Flag Resynced Becomes the Most Successful Steam Launch for Ubisoft

Ubisoft has always failed to see unprecedented peak player count numbers on Steam for its games, especially the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Even though the games in the franchise have sold well, they have mostly been split between the Ubisoft Store and Steam for PC, severely restricting the numbers. However, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced’s launch has surpassed AC Shadows and reached nearly 100k concurrent players on Steam at launch.

This makes AC Black Flag Resynced the most successful launch on Steam for any Ubisoft game. For a remake to see such numbers is clearly an indicator of how much Black Flag is loved in the gaming community. However, it won’t be a Ubisoft game if everything is in order at launch. Even seeing such high numbers, the game launched with a ‘Mostly Negative’ rating on Steam.

Image Credit: via SteamDB

The biggest gripe players had with AC Black Flag Resynced’s launch was that the DLC packages cost more than the game itself, with an accumulated cost of $84.91. What’s shocking is that most of the ‘DLC packages’ were not even part of the Deluxe Edition available at launch.

Another reason for the bad reviews was the cutscenes being locked to 30 FPS, something that no PC players will ever look past. Thankfully, the latter part is already being looked at by Ubisoft, and they have already promised that a fix is arriving soon. However, there seem to be no gameplay-related issues so far, and our Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced review has also been positive.

Currently, the game is sitting at a ‘Mostly Positive’ rating on Steam, drastically opposite to the game’s immediate launch. Most other critics have also positively rated the game, and there is no mention of large gameplay issues in any of the negative reviews I have read so far on Steam.

So, are you playing Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced right now? Tell us about your experience of the game in the comments section below.