Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced Free DLC Leaked Ahead of Worldwide Reveal

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake is indeed the worst-kept secret in the gaming industry. After countless rumors and leaks, Ubisoft has officially announced a Black Flag Resynced Showcase, scheduled for tomorrow. Ahead of the worldwide showcase, a streamer has accidentally leaked details about Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced free DLC, which will soon be available as Twitch drops.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Free DLC Revealed

Ubisoft has officially announced that a dedicated Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced showcase will air on April 23, 2026, at 9 AM PDT on both YouTube and Twitch. While longtime fans are patiently waiting for the Black Flag remake trailer, Higgs GG, a streamer, has revealed the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag resynced free DLC before an official announcement from Ubisoft.

Image Credit: Higgs GG

The Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced free DLC includes a Rufino Pistol skin, and Ubisoft has planned a free skin giveaway as Twitch Drops. Viewers tuning in for the Black Flag remake showcase tomorrow can get a Rufino Pistol skin by watching either Ubisoft’s official Twitch stream or streamer channels with drops enabled.

How to Claim Free Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Twitch Drops

If you have been regularly watching streams to get free Twitch drops like the free Daredevil skin in Marvel Rivals, then you would know that getting the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake free DLC is a simple task. All you need to do is watch a Twitch channel (with drops enabled) streaming the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced showcase for 20 minutes, and you can claim the Rufino Pistol skin reward.

The Rufino Pistol skin reward will be available to claim in your inventory under the Drops & Rewards section. So, make sure to catch the stream when it goes live tomorrow to unlock the free Rufino Pistol.

At the moment, it is unclear when you will be eligible to claim the free Twitch Drops rewards in the game, as Assassin’s Creed Black Resynced doesn’t have a release date yet. However, it seems the release is right around the corner, i.e., sometime in 2026, as Ubisoft is starting to give away Twitch Drops for their most anticipated game of the year.

That said, do you think Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake will end up as one of the best Assassin’s Creed games of all time? Let us know in the comments below.