Assassin’s Creed Hexe Reportedly Ditches RPG Bloat for a Classic Linear Experience Fans Want

After Ubisoft revealed Assassin’s Creed Hexe four years ago, players wondered whether the 16th-century adventure would follow the RPG formula of Assassin’s Creed Shadows or return to the more structured, mission-driven approach of older games like Brotherhood and Black Flag. Fortunately, new reports suggest that Ubisoft is taking the old-school approach.

According to MP1ST, Assassin’s Creed Hexe will ditch the “massive RPG bloat of the last few games in favor of a more traditional linear experience.” This is good news, particularly for players who enjoyed this year’s Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, which followed a modernized version of the classic sequence-based mission structure, minus the modern-day sections.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Furthermore, MP1ST revealed new story and character details for Assassin’s Creed Hexe, describing the protagonist, codenamed “Petra,” as a “strong-willed, passionate woman in her mid-twenties.” “Brigitte” and “Konrad” are her parents, with Brigitte reportedly playing a major role in the game’s story.

Previous reports claimed that Ezio would appear in Assassin’s Creed Hexe, mentoring the protagonist as she’s a descendant of Claudia, Ezio’s sister from Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood. So, this could be Brigitte’s major plot relevance in the game. Meanwhile, Konrad is a religious man burdened with a “dirty job”.

Now, here’s where things get interesting as Assassin’s Creed Hexe moves away from the RPG formula. According to the report, a character named “Anna” will lead the modern-day sections, potentially tying the storyline to Abstergo or the Animus Hub.

So, if the reports are accurate, Ubisoft could be taking Assassin’s Creed Hexe in a more linear direction, with modern-day sections connecting the main missions through Abstergo, much like the older Assassin’s Creed games. Hopefully, this means Ubisoft will move away from the RPG formula for future mainline entries and remakes.

For fans excited by this information, it’s worth tempering expectations, as Ubisoft reportedly targets a late 2027 release for Assassin’s Creed Hexe. That means we still have a long wait before Ubisoft officially reveals more about the game, let alone releases it.