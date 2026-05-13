Assassin’s Creed Hexe Leak Hints ‘Ezio Auditore’ Will Return to Franchise

Ubisoft has not been having a great time in recent years. Most of their games have failed to draw even remotely the numbers they were hoping for, with their flagship Assassin’s Creed franchise failing to meet player expectations. With walls at their back, Ubisoft may finally be looking to go back to their roots with their next Assassin’s Creed title. According to new leaks, Assassin’s Creed Hexe, the next mainline game in the franchise, will bring back the iconic character Ezio Auditore.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe May Bring Back Ezio Auditore and His Legacy

A new leak has been circulating on X, revealing that Ezio Auditore will act as a mentor figure for the new protagonist, Elsa, in Assassin’s Creed Hexe. Elsa is said to be a descendant of Ezio’s sister, Claudia, which is their main connection. Furthermore, the leak also mentions that Ezio will appear as a projection or ghost to help Elsa master the movements of a master assassin, something we already had in the previous games, like Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Ezio Auditore da Firenze is the most recognizable protagonist of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. He was featured in Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood, and Revelations, which is famously called the Ezio trilogy. Although Altair started the game’s franchise, it is widely accepted that Ezio made it popular. The hype for Assassin’s Creed today is largely due to the Ezio trilogy from back in the day.

If the leak is true and Ubisoft is bringing him back, then it can give a big boost to the franchise. However, doing it badly can also ruin Ubisoft’s reputation beyond repair. The company seems to be banking on the old AC games or figures to revive the franchise. With Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced being their next outing, a remake of the original Black Flag, the publisher might be heading in the right direction.

So, what’s your opinion on AC Hexe connecting to Ezio Auditore? Do you think it’s a good move from Ubisoft? Share your opinion in the comments section below.