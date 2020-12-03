Apple released iOS 14.2 with over 100 new emojis, new wallpapers, and a slew of other features last month. However, one crucial quality-of-life improvement that Apple did not mention in its official release notes is the availability of 1080p HD FaceTime calling on older iPhones.

As first spotted by MacMagazine, Apple has updated its product comparison page to clarify that older iPhones including iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, SE (second-gen), 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max now support FaceTime calls at 1080p over Wi-Fi. Until now, FaceTime video calling was capped at 720p on these iPhones.

Meanwhile, iPhone 12 series supports 1080p FaceTime calls out of the box. Moreover, it even offers the same functionality over cellular networks if you’re in one of those regions with 5G connectivity. To clarify, Apple doesn’t support 1080p FaceTime video calling over 4G networks.

Apple’s decision to enable HD FaceTime calls comes at a time when people are relying on video calling apps more than ever before due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether you’re away from home or want to catch up with your friends over FaceTime, the update is likely to make a substantial difference in terms of user experience.

It is indeed surprising how Apple missed out on mentioning this much-needed feature on its changelog. This single feature addition would’ve incentivized users to update to iOS 14.2 had they mentioned it in the release notes. Since you’re already reading this, now would be a great time to update your current iPhone to iOS 14.2 and enjoy crispier video calls.