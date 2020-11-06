Apple has today released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to compatible devices in the stable channel. The new update weighs in around 1.02GB on my iPhone XR and brings a bunch of new things to iPhones and iPads. Here are the big ones.

There are 117 new emoji in iOS 14.2, including options for gender-inclusive emoji among other things. Moreover, iOS 14.2 brings support for the LiDAR enabled feature that lets iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max users detect people nearby and find out the distance between them.

There’s also intercom support for HomePod and HomePod Mini, the ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K, new AirPlay controls and more.

As is usual with software updates, there are a bunch of bug fixes here as well including fixes for camera viewfinder showing up black, keyboard missing touches on the lock screen, and a plethora of other fixes.

More importantly though, iOS 14.2 fixes a couple of major security vulnerabilities that are actually being exploited by bad actors in the wild. Ben Hawkes, the technical lead of Google’s Project Zero shared this information in a tweet, pointing out the three issues that Apple has fixed with this update.

Apple have fixed three issues reported by Project Zero that were being actively exploited in the wild. CVE-2020-27930 (RCE), CVE-2020-27950 (memory leak), and CVE-2020-27932 (kernel privilege escalation). The security bulletin is available here: https://t.co/4OIReajIp6 — Ben Hawkes (@benhawkes) November 5, 2020

If you are looking for the complete iOS 14.2 changelog, I have pasted it down below:

Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji and more

Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

Optimised battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery ageing by reducing the time your AirPods spend fully charged

Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio

Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

This release also fixes the following issues: