Apple Music’s 3-Month Free Trial Now Reduced to a Month

Apple, in order to attract more people to its music streaming service Apple Music, has been offering a more-than-decent 3-month free trial for a while now. However, it seems like the company no longer wants to be generous as Apple Music’s free trial has been reduced to only a month.

Apple Music No Longer Offers a 3 Month Free Trial

It has been revealed (via Japanese publication Mac Otakara) that if you are a first-time subscriber of Apple Music, you will now get only a month’s free trial. Following this, you will be required to pay $9.99 per month (in the US) or Rs 99 per month in India. This will now be similar to rival music streaming platforms such as YouTube Music and Spotify that also offer a month’s free trial.

This change is applicable to the US, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, and even India. The Apple website now shows the changed free trial period.

However, Apple Music prices remain unaffected. For those who don’t know, it is priced at Rs 99/month for individual users, Rs 149/ month for a family subscription, Rs 49/ month for students, and Rs 49/month for the Apple Music Voice plan, which was recently introduced with iOS 15.2 and allows people to look for music with Siri’s help.

In addition, people buying a new HomePod Mini, AirPods, or any Beats products would still get 6 months of free Apple Music subscription. But, it is a limited period offer. An extended Apple Music free trial also continues to be available on Shazam, which offers free access to the subscription service for 3 months.

For those who don't know, Apple has silently introduced the change, and we don't know the reason. It seems like since its service business is growing, it might not feel the need to provide users with such freebies!