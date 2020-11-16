Ever since the unveiling of the new MacBooks powered by the Apple M1 processor, multiple benchmarks have revealed that the devices might be faster than their Intel-powered predecessors. Now, a new GFXBench 5.0 listing suggests that the GPU chip in the M1 might also be faster than some mainstream standalone PC graphics cards from both Nvidia and AMD.

The listing reveals that the Apple M1 can run Aztec Ruins Normal Tier at a whopping 205 frames per second and even the High Tier at 77FPS. Other benchmarks scores include 178.1FPS in Car Chase, 131FPS in Manhattan 3.1.1 1440p, 670FPS in T-Rex, 301 FPS in ALU 2, 281FPS in Driver Overhead 2 and more. As it turns out, all of these benchmarks are faster than both the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and the Radeon RX 560 by a distance.

According to earlier listings (via TomsHardware), the GTX 1050 Ti scored 159FPS in Aztec Ruins Normal Tier and 61FPS in High Tier, while the RX 560 could muster 146FPS in Normal and 82FPS in High. As for the rest of the scores, the Nvidia and AMD chips hit 143FPS and 115FPS in Car Chase, 127FPS and 101FPS in Manhattan 3.1.1 1440p, 505FPS and 482FPS in T-Rex, 512FPS and 6275FPS in ALU 2, and 218FPS and 95FPS in Driver Overhead 2, respectively.

Do note that the M1 was tested under Apple’s Metal API, making it difficult to find an even baseline for all the GPUs in comparison. Furthermore, GFXBench 5.0 does not always give the perfect results with PC GPUs anyway, given that it’s largely aimed at smartphone benchmarking. Either way, generic benchmarking tools rarely tell the whole story, so it will be interesting to see how the all-new MacBooks perform in the real world.

Featured Image Courtesy: Apple