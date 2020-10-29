AMD yesterday finally unveiled its brand new GPUs — the much awaited Big Navi announcement with the RX 6000 series of graphics cards. The company unveiled three new graphics cards at its event yesterday — the RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT — poised to take on the latest offerings from Nvidia — the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 GPUs that were also launched recently.

While AMD did not go too deep into the technical jargon about these new graphics cards, we do finally have the specifications of all three of the new GPUs that Team Red is offering, thanks to AMD and courtesy of AnandTech.

AMD Big Navi (RX 6000 Series) Specifications

Radeon RX 6900 XT Radeon RX 6800 XT Radeon RX 6800 Compute Units 80 CUs 72 CUs 60 CUs ROPs 128 128 96 Game Clock 2015MHz 2015MHz 1815MHz Boost Clock 2250MHz 2250MHz 2105MHz Throughput (FP32) 20.6 TFLOPs 18.6 TFLOPs 13.9 TFLOPs Memory Clock 16Gbps GDDR6 16Gbps GDDR6 16Gbps GDDR6 VRAM 16GB 16GB 16GB Infinity Cache 128MB 128MB 128MB TDP 300W 300W 250W Process 7nm 7nm 7nm Architecture RDNA2 RDNA2 RDNA2 Price $999 $649 $579

The biggest baddest GPU from AMD till now is the RX 6900 XT which is aimed straight at the RTX 3090 from Nvidia. While AMD’s offering is considerably more affordable than the RTX 3090, at $999 it’s still an expensive GPU. Still, it does come with 16GB VRAM and uses 16Gbps GDDR6 memory.

On the other hand, the company also unveiled the new RX 6800 XT graphics card, which takes aim at the RTX 3080. Priced at $649, the RX 6800 XT offers 72 CUs as compared to 80 on the RX 6900 XT, but it’s also $350 cheaper. You also get a game clock of 2015MHz with boost up to 2250MHz

The company also unveiled the RX 6800 GPU, a competitor to Nvidia’s base RTX 3070 graphics card which offers 60 CUs, along with clock speeds of 1815MHz with boost up to 2105MHz. The RX 6800 is priced at $579, making it an even more affordable option for gamers.

Both the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT will be available from November 18 at $579 and $649 respectively, while the high-end RX 6900 XT will be available from December 8 for $999.