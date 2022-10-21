Apple Increases the Prices of iPad mini and iPad Air 2022 in India

Apple recently introduced the 10th Gen iPad and the new iPad Pro without not many major changes. The launch has led to the price hike of its existing iPad mini and iPad Air tablets by up to Rs 6,000. Check out the new prices below.

iPad mini and iPad Air Prices Hiked in India

The iPad mini, which was launched in 2021, is now priced at Rs 49,900 for the 64GB+Wi-Fi model up by Rs 3,000. The 6GB+LTE model now retails at Rs 64,900. The 256GB+Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 64,900 while the 256GB+LTE version will cost you Rs 79,900.

The iPad Air 2022 is now priced at Rs 59,900 for the 64GB+Wi-Fi model. Earlier, it was launched at Rs 54,900. The 64GB+LTE model comes with a price tag of Rs 74,900. The 256GB+Wi-Fi model is priced at Rs 74,900 and the 256GB+cellular model will set you back at Rs 89,900.

The new iPad (10th Generation) starts at Rs 44,900 and the new iPad Pro has a starting price of Rs 81,900. These prices are now live on Apple.in. But, if you go for any of these products now, you can get a discount of up to Rs 7,000 if you use an HDFC Bank or American Express card.

You can further save some money if you purchase either of the iPads via Amazon India or Flipkart. The iPad Air starts at Rs 51,990 while the iPad mini has a starting price of Rs 46,990. On Flipkart, the iPad Air has a starting price of Rs 54,900 and the iPad mini at Rs 46,900. Of course, more discounts and offers can bring the price down further.

To refresh your memory, the iPad mini comes with 5G, an 8.3-inch all-screen design, an A15 Bionic chipset, Touch ID support, a USB Type-C port, and more. The iPad Air gets the M1 chip, a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, second-gen Apple Pencil, and more.

With the iPad price hike in India, the iPads no longer fall in the mid-range segment but are safely a part of the upper mid to high-end bracket. So, will you still go for the iPads despite the high price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.