New iPad (10th Generation) with A14 Bionic Chipset Launched

Apple, alongside the new M2 iPad Pro, has launched the new 10th Generation iPad too. The new iPad model comes in multiple color options, an A14 Bionic chipset, a landscape front camera, and much more. Here are the details.

10th Gen iPad: Specs and Features

The new iPad gets a 10.9-inch LED-backlit IPS Liquid Retina display with a screen resolution of 2360×1640 pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology. It comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver color variants.

It is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, which is said to deliver a 20% increase in CPU and a 10% improvement in GPU performance. There’s up to 256GB of storage support.

The interesting part is that the iPad comes with a 12MP landscape front camera for the ease of video calling and a 12MP rear snapper. There’s support for Center Stage, 4K videos, slow-motion videos, and more camera capabilities.

The new 2022 iPad also supports landscape stereo speakers, dual mics, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, 5G, USB Type-C port, and more. It runs iPadOS 16 and has a side-mounted power button with Touch ID enabled. Additionally, the 10th Generation iPad comes with the 1st Gen Apple Pencil, which may appear disappointing. Plus, it would need a USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter to charge it since it doesn’t support USB-C.

Price and Availability

The new 10th Generation starts at Rs 44,900 and is now available for pre-order. It will be up for grabs, starting October 26. Here’s a look at all the prices.