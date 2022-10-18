New iPad Pro with M2 Chip and New Apple Pencil Introduced

As speculated earlier, Apple has silently launched the new 2022 iPad Pro with the latest M2 chip, a new Apple Pencil Hover experience, and much more. The new iPad Pro succeeds last year’s M1 iPad Pro. Have a look at the details.

M2 iPad Pro: Specs and Features

The new iPad Pro comes in two display variants. There’s the 11-inch Liquid Retina display with the ProMotion tech and the bigger 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR screen, again, with the ProMotion tech. There’s support for up to 1600 nits of peak brightness.

The latest M2 chip powering the new iPad Pro is around 15% faster than the M1 chip and provides 35% faster graphics performance. The chip supports a new media engine and the image signal processor, which enable improved camera performance and features like ProRes videos. There’s support for up to 2TB of storage.

There are dual cameras at the back: a 12MP main camera and a 10MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 12MP TrueDepth front snapper. There’s support for Smart HDR, up to 5x digital zoom, 4K video recording, Portrait Lighting, Center Stage, and more.

Another highlight of the 2022 iPad Pro is the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, which can now work even 12mm above the display, which will be the “Hover” experience. This feature will call for more precision and convenient usage of the stylus. Third-party apps can also make use of it.

The new iPad Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6E, 5G support, Bluetooth version 5.3, a quad-speaker setup with five studio-quality microphones, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Port options include a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, port, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4, and USB 3.1 Gen 2. It also comes with Face ID and runs iPadOS 16 with features like Stage Manager, Live Text and Visual Look Up, and more.

Price and Availability

The new M2 iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 (Wi-Fi) and Rs 96,900 (LTE) for the 11-inch model, and Rs 1,12,900 (Wi-Fi) and Rs 1,27,900 (LTE) for the 12.9-inch variant. It is now available for pre-order and will be up for grabs, starting October 28. Check out all the prices below.

11-inch M2 iPad Pro

128GB: Rs 81,900

256GB: Rs 91,900

512GB: Rs 1,19,900

1TB: Rs 1,51,900

2TB: Rs 1,91,900

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro