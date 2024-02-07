Home > News > Apple Says iOS 17 Adoption Is Slower than iOS 16 so Far

Apple Says iOS 17 Adoption Is Slower than iOS 16 so Far

Kanika Gogia
comment Comments 0
iOS 17 adoption rate
Image Courtesy: Shutterstock
In Short
  • According to the data published by Apple, the adoption of iOS 17 is slower than iOS 16.
  • iOS 17 is installed on 76% of iPhones launched in the last four years. Last time, 81% of modern iPhones were running iOS 16.
  • On the flip side, the pace of iPadOS 17 adoption is faster than iPadOS 16.

For the first time, Apple released the details on the adoption numbers for iOS 17. According to the newly released adoption statistics data on Apple’s Developer website, iOS 17 is installed on 76% of iPhones launched in the last four years. This data is measured by devices that transacted on the App Store until February 4, 2024. First spotted by Macrumors, these numbers indicate that iOS 17 uptake is lagging behind iOS 16.

iOS 17.2 update released
Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

According to Apple, the breakdown of iOS 17 adoption is as follows:

Of all iPhones released in the last four years: 

  • iOS 17: 76%
  • iOS 16: 20%
  • Earlier: 4%

Of all iPhones: 

  • iOS 17: 66%
  • iOS 16: 23%
  • Earlier: 11%

Based on Apple’s data, the adoption of iOS 17 has been slower as compared to iOS 16. Around this time last year, 81% of modern iPhones and 72% of all iPhones were running on iOS. So, iOS 17 certainly has some catching up to do.

Besides iOS 17, Apple shared iPadOS 17 numbers as well. 61% of iPads launched in the last four are running on iPadOS 17, while 29% have iPadOS 16, and 10% are still running an older version of iPadOS. If we talk about all active iPads, 53% have installed ‌iPadOS 17‌, 29% have iPadOS 16, and 18% still have an earlier version of the iPadOS software.

Interestingly, the pace of iPadOS 17 adoption is faster than iPadOS 16. In February 2023, only 53% of modern iPads and 50% of all iPads were running iPadsOS 16. It clearly shows iPadOS 17 is outpacing iPadOS 16, for good.

Recommended Articles
Tim Cook Confirms Apple’s Generative AI Features Coming ‘Later This Year’
Kanika Gogia Feb 2, 2024
40 Hidden iPhone Tips and Tricks You Should Try in 2024
Kanika Gogia Jan 29, 2024
5 Apple Vision Pro Features I’m Excited For
Kanika Gogia Jan 12, 2024

Even though iOS 17 brings some worthy features like NameDrop and Contact Posters, it seems users aren’t convinced enough to hit the ‘Update’ button. Well, we assume this won’t be the case with iOS 18, which is anticipated to be the biggest software update in Apple’s history. The upcoming iOS 18 is expected to be Apple’s next big thing and a master stroke to sell more iPhones. Generative AI might play a huge role in the iOS 18 foundation.

‌Apple released the stable, public version of iOS 17‌ in September 2023. Since then, the Cupertino tech giant has released three major updates so far, with the fourth major update, iOS 17.4, coming in March.

#Tags
#Apple#iOS 17

Kanika Gogia

Kanika has been a loyal iPhone user since 2014 and loves everything Apple. With a Master’s in Computer Applications, passion for technology, and over five years of experience in writing, she landed at Beebom as an Apple Ecosystem Writer. She specializes in writing How To’s, troubleshooting guides, App features, and roundups for Apple users to help them make the best use of their gadgets. When not writing, she loves to try out new recipes and enjoy some family time.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply