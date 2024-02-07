Apple Says iOS 17 Adoption Is Slower than iOS 16 so Far

For the first time, Apple released the details on the adoption numbers for iOS 17. According to the newly released adoption statistics data on Apple’s Developer website, iOS 17 is installed on 76% of iPhones launched in the last four years. This data is measured by devices that transacted on the App Store until February 4, 2024. First spotted by Macrumors, these numbers indicate that iOS 17 uptake is lagging behind iOS 16. Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

According to Apple, the breakdown of iOS 17 adoption is as follows:

Of all iPhones released in the last four years:

iOS 17: 76%

iOS 16: 20%

Earlier: 4%

Of all iPhones:

iOS 17: 66%

iOS 16: 23%

Earlier: 11%

Based on Apple’s data, the adoption of iOS 17 has been slower as compared to iOS 16. Around this time last year, 81% of modern iPhones and 72% of all iPhones were running on iOS. So, iOS 17 certainly has some catching up to do.

Besides iOS 17, Apple shared iPadOS 17 numbers as well. 61% of iPads launched in the last four are running on iPadOS 17, while 29% have iPadOS 16, and 10% are still running an older version of iPadOS. If we talk about all active iPads, 53% have installed ‌iPadOS 17‌, 29% have iPadOS 16, and 18% still have an earlier version of the iPadOS software.

Interestingly, the pace of iPadOS 17 adoption is faster than iPadOS 16. In February 2023, only 53% of modern iPads and 50% of all iPads were running iPadsOS 16. It clearly shows iPadOS 17 is outpacing iPadOS 16, for good.

Even though iOS 17 brings some worthy features like NameDrop and Contact Posters, it seems users aren’t convinced enough to hit the ‘Update’ button. Well, we assume this won’t be the case with iOS 18, which is anticipated to be the biggest software update in Apple’s history. The upcoming iOS 18 is expected to be Apple’s next big thing and a master stroke to sell more iPhones. Generative AI might play a huge role in the iOS 18 foundation.

‌Apple released the stable, public version of iOS 17‌ in September 2023. Since then, the Cupertino tech giant has released three major updates so far, with the fourth major update, iOS 17.4, coming in March.