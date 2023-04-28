Apple Might Introduce USB-C EarPods for the iPhone 15 Lineup

After various leaks and rumors, it is now almost confirmed that the iPhone 15 lineup will, for the first time ever, house a USB-C port (RIP lightning ports and cables!). If 2023 is the year for an iPhone with a USB-C port, this means that Apple will gradually transition its accessories to adopt the USB-C standard as well. In light of this speculation, a new rumor suggests that Apple might also introduce USB-C EarPods. Here are the details.

USB-C EarPods to Launch Soon!

A recent tweet by popular Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro, seemingly confirms that USB-C MFI (Made for I) EarPods and cables are in mass production. This means that Apple’s USB-C cables and USB-C accessories will only work within the Apple ecosystem, maintaining the exclusivity aspect.

And for those of you who still prefer the unending entanglement of wired earphones, Apple will ditch the lightning connector for USB-C so that you guys are not left out. One thing to note is that this will be limited to the iPhone 15 series. Rumor has it that the non-Pro and Pro models will have different USB-C ports but nothing is concrete. Also USB-C MFI cables and Earpods are in mass production for a while is the best proof that it’s happening.— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 27, 2023

The same tipster also confirmed earlier that the manufacturer of these MFI USB-C cables and Earpods is none other than Foxconn.

Yeah usb-c with MFI is happening

Foxconn already in mass production accessories like EarPods and cables pic.twitter.com/1ka9CRlY93— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) February 28, 2023

While Apple removed the headphone jack in 2016 to introduce its AirPods, the EarPods still remain an option for people who like a simple plug-and-go offering without the need to charge and pair via Bluetooth. Although, it costs Rs 2,000, which can be expensive! Hence, it would be interesting to see how many people go for this option.

To recall, last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple will introduce various USB-C accessories in addition to the USB-C iPhone. Turns out, this might finally become true.

There is still time left for the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup but the hype for a USB-C iPhone is real. 2023 can be a big year for Apple. With its first VR Headset launch, first-ever USB-C iPhone launch, AI-infused services, and much more, we are excited to see what the Cupertino brand has got up its sleeves. Stay tuned with us as we closely follow the leaks and rumors. We will be sure to bring the latest information to you first. So how do you feel about a USB-C Earpod? Comment down your thoughts below.