Apple to Also Release USB-C AirPods and Other Accessories Along with USB-C iPhone 15: Kuo

Apple is highly speculated to finally introduce an iPhone with a USB Type-C port in 2023 and new evidence suggests that it is pretty serious about the decision. The latest tweet by renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that even some of the Apple accessories launching in 2023 are expected to ditch the Lightning port in favor of a USB Type-C port. Here are the details.

Lightning Port Going to Die Soon?

As per Kuo’s tweet, the Lightning port-supported products like the AirPods, Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, Mouse, and MagSafe Battery will also get a USB Type-C port “in the foreseeable future.” While the tweet doesn’t necessarily say 2023, we expect it to happen alongside the iPhone 15, and maybe, it won’t be the only product seeing this significant change. 1. Portless iPhone may cause more problems due to current limitations of wireless technologies & the immature MagSafe ecosystem.

2. Other Lightning port products (e.g., AirPods, Magic Keyboard/Trackpad/Mouse, MagSafe Battery) would also switch to USB-C in the foreseeable future. https://t.co/KD14TgBmtr— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 15, 2022

That means Apple will completely switch to the USB Type-C standard and make it a universal thing across all its products and accessories in the next year or so. Kuo has also revealed that USB Type-C could improve the iPhone’s transfer and charge speeds. Although, we still don’t know the exact numbers.

There are also murmurs regarding a portless iPhone, and if we believe it, this might also happen in the foreseeable future. Apple has been rumored for this a lot many times in the past but, turns out, this might still take some time to succeed. Kuo’s latest tweet has also revealed that a portless iPhone might cause troubles due to “current limitations of wireless technologies & the immature MagSafe ecosystem.“

So, if you thought you will see an iPhone without physical ports, settling for the possibility of USB Type-C is more like an option right now. While Apple might eventually explore the portless option, we are yet to get more details and confirmation on this venture. Moreover, it still remains to be seen if Apple really plans to integrate a USB-C port on next year’s iPhone models.

For answers to all such queries, it’s best to wait and watch. We will keep you posted on whatever details we obtain week after week. So, stay tuned and share your thoughts on this new rumor in the comments below.