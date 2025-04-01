iOS 18.4 Now Available With 7 New Emojis and New Apple Intelligence Features

Apple today announced that iOS 18.4 is now available with 8 new emojis and new Apple Intelligence features. Earlier, Apple promised that iOS 18.4 would be rolled out by April and surprisingly, the company has stuck to the deadline this time. If you are planning to download iOS 18.4 soon on your iPhone, here are the new emojis and other features you will get in this iOS update.

What Are the New Emojis in iOS 18.4?

iOS 18.4 comes with 7 new emojis you can access on your iPhone. Here are the new emojis in iOS 18.4:

Leafless tree

Splatter

Shovel

Root vegetable

Face with under-eye bags

Fingerprint

Harp

You can use these emojis if you have downloaded and installed iOS 18.4 on your iPhone.

New Apple Intelligence Features in iOS 18.4

iOS 18.4 also brings new Apple Intelligence features, including Priority Notifications, Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Sketch Style in Image Playground, and more. One of the most exciting features available in iOS 18.4 is Priority Notifications. The Apple Intelligence feature works by prioritizing certain notifications. These priority notifications are then shown on a separate section on the lock screen. You can enable Priority Notifications by visiting Settings> Notifications > Priority Notifications.

Other features included in iOS 18.4 are Ambient Music, the new Vision Pro app, new filtering options in the Photos app, and a couple of security fixes.

iOS 18.4 is available to download on all iOS 18 compatible devices, however, some features are restricted to Apple Intelligence-supported devices.