iOS 19 Design Leak Suggests Rounded Icons, Pill-Shaped Tab Bar, and More

There has been a lot of talk about the upcoming iOS 19 release ever since we got the next version’s Camera app revamp appeared online. Since then, we’ve learned that Apple is planning to implement a full visionOS-inspired redesign across iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, which Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman was quick to debunk. Now, a new leak reveals more information on the upcoming design changes on the iOS 19.

YouTube channel Front Page Tech has now shared more details on the changes coming to the iOS 19 design. In a new video, FPT claims that the next iOS version will feature rounded icons. These icons are hidden by default in the early builds. They only appear when long-pressing the existing squircle-shaped icons that reveal an overflow menu.

Image Credit: Front Page Tech via YouTube

The menu itself gets some rounded treatment, with a significant chunk of corners shaved off to give it a unified look. The same is the case with home screen widgets and Brightness and Volume sliders on the Control Center. They now blend in with the new design changes on the iOS 19.

Image Credit: Front Page Tech via YouTube

Besides these changes, Apple is also implementing a new TabView element across apps. This will add a new pill-shaped tab bar at the bottom. This also couples as a search bar to make in-app search easier to access for one-hand usage.

Tapping on the TabView icon inside this bar will expand the tab bar to show you multiple tabs. This bar will be present inside Apple apps like Messages, Apple Music, App Store. And the company may also allow developers to add them to their third-party apps.

Image Credit: Front Page Tech via YouTube

Messages on iOS 19, for instance, will reportedly have a persistent search bar that will appear even when the keyboard is active. This could make it easier for you to search threads and messages inside a thread. You could do the same on other apps like Phone, App Store, and Apple Music too.

Image Credit: Front Page Tech via YouTube

Other minor changes highlighted here are toggles inside the Settings app, which appear thinner and more elongated than before. The lock screen controls at the bottom also seem to have a lighting effect to make the rounded actions pop up against the background.

Now, keep in mind, that these supposed design changes are currently renders that created based on the early versions of iOS 19. We may get to know more about the upcoming update as we approach Apple’s WWDC event, which is scheduled for June 9 this year.

So, what do you think about these design changes in the iOS 19? Is it something you’d want to see on the next version? Or do you think there are other things Apple needs to focus on? Let us know in the comments.