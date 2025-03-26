Home > News > Leaked iOS 19 Images Showing visionOS Like Design Not True: Gurman

Leaked iOS 19 Images Showing visionOS Like Design Not True: Gurman

Anmol Sachdeva
iOS 19 render camera app
Image Credit: Front Page Tech/ YouTube (screenshot by Ajaay Srinivasan/ Beebom)

Apple has announced the dates for WWDC 2025, where it will follow the ritual to unveil the next software updates for Apple devices. Now, iOS 19 is all set to be showcased at the event and the leaks have already started pouring in for the changes the upcoming iOS update will bring. However, noted Apple analyst Mark Gurman has revealed that leaked iOS 19 images floating on the internet do not represent iOS 19 in its final form.

Earlier today, Jon Prosser, a reputed leaker, posted a YouTube video on his channel showing the renders of iOS 19 design leaks. In the renders, we see that iOS 19 brings a more rounded design with a glass finish, almost mimicking the design statement of visionOS.

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has clarified that the leaked iOS 19 images show “either very old builds or vague descriptions, missing key features.”

While Gurman has not directly referenced Jon Prosser’s iOS 19 renders, the only leaks we have got for iOS 19 are from Prosser. Gurman adds that Apple will bring more changes to iOS 19 when it is unveiled at WWDC 2025.

In a report on Bloomberg, Gurman said that Apple is readying the biggest design overhaul with iOS 19 and there will be several design changes in default apps this year.

Anmol Sachdeva

With 6 years of experience as a writer and editor in the tech media industry, Anmol is an enigmatic savant in all kinds of tech. He loves to scour internet for new information. When not conjuring words, Anmol can be found watching Manchester United matches or glued to his MacBook watching re-runs of his favorite TV shows for upteenth time.

