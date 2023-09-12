Here’s How Much the iPhone 15 Series Will Cost You in India

Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The new 2023 models come with a USB Type-C port (for the first time), Dynamic Island, a 48MP main camera, and more. Now if you are interested in any of the four models, have a look at their Indian prices!

iPhone 15 Series Price in India

The iPhone 15 series starts at Rs 79,900 and will be up for pre-order, starting September 15. The new iPhones will be available for you to buy, starting September 22. Here’s a look at the prices of the entire iPhone 15 lineup.

iPhone 15

128GB: Rs 79,900

256GB: Rs 89,900

512GB: Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 15 Plus

128GB: Rs 89,900

256GB: Rs 99,900

512GB: Rs 1,19,900

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus come in pastel shades of blue, pink, green, yellow, and black too.

iPhone 15 Pro

128GB: Rs 1,34,900

256GB: Rs 1,44,900

512GB: Rs 1,64,900

1TB: Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max

256GB: Rs 1,59,900

512GB: Rs 1,79,900

1TB: Rs 1,99,900

The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max come in Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, and White Titanium finishes.

Additionally, the new Apple Watch Series 9 is priced at Rs 41,900 (41mm, GPS), Rs 44,900 (41mm, GPS+cellular), Rs 44,900 (45mm, GPS), and Rs 54,900 (45mm, GPS+cellular). The Apple Watch Ultra 2, on the other hand, retails at Rs 89,900 (49mm, GPS+cellular).

iPhone 15 Series: Specs Recap

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro come with a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 15 Plus and the 15 Pro Max have a 6.7-inch screen. The non-Pro models get a 60Hz refresh rate while the Pro models support the ProMotion display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. All of them have Dynamic Island to showcase various notifications.

The iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic chipset and the 15 Pro and the Pro Max get the new 3nm A17 Pro Bionic chipset with various CPU and GPU improvements. You get USB Type-C for all four models but the standard ones support USB 2.0 and the Pro ones have faster USB 3.0.

All of them feature a 48MP main camera for enhanced detailing and better low-light photography. The iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus are also equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max house an ultra-wide and telephoto lens, 12MP each. The Pro Max gets support for 5x optical zoom, which improves an iPhone’s zooming capabilities.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 series supports an increased battery life, runs iOS 17, and comes with an enhanced UWB chip, faster 5G speeds, and much more.