Google on Tuesday announced the much-awaited Android 10 update for Android TV, bringing its Smart TV operating system on par with smartphones and tablets. In an official post on the Android Developers Blog, the company said that the Android API Level 29 will bring all the recent performance and security benefits, including the TSL 1.3 encryption protocol, to Android TV.

According to Google, the update will also bring faster updates through Project Treble and more secure storage with encrypted user data. “TLS 1.3 by default also brings better performance benefits and is up to date with the TLS standard. In addition, Android 10 includes hardening for several security-critical areas of the platform”, said the company.

Alongside the updated API Level, Google also announced a developer-focused streaming device called the ADT-3. It comes with a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, 2GB of DDR3 RAM and 4Kp60 HDR HDMI 2.1 output. According to the company, the ‘pre-certified’ TV dongle was designed with updates and security patches to help developers code for the next generation of Android TV devices.

According to Google, the device will provide developers with a way to easily test their Android TV app on physical and up-to-date hardware, making it easier for them to validate their app’s compatibility with the operating system. ADT-3 will be made available to developers in the coming months through an OEM partner, but there’s no ETA for that just yet. There’s also no word on either the OEM partner or the possible pricing, but all that info will likely be announced in the coming days.