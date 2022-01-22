Amazon Is Opening Its First Clothing Store with Smart Fitting Rooms in LA

Amazon has been expanding its shopping service from the online world to the real world by opening physical retail stores in the US. First, the American e-tailer opened a high-tech grocery store called Amazon Go in many cities across the US. And now, Amazon has announced that it will inaugurate its first apparel and fashion store in the US dubbed as Amazon Style. It will be the “first-ever physical apparel store” by the e-commerce giant and allow shoppers to digitally transfer physical products to trial rooms or the cash counter. Does it sound confusing? Read the whole story to know the details.

Amazon Style Smart Clothing Store

Although Amazon has opened Amazon Go stores in various regions, the company did not have a physical store to sell clothing and fashion products till now. However, the Seattle giant is aiming to change that soon by opening its first apparel store at The Americana in the Brand shopping mall in Los Angeles.

As is with Amazon’s other retail stores, the Amazon Style outlet will leverage the company’s digital shopping features to deliver a one-of-a-kind shopping experience to customers. For starters, customers will be able to use the Amazon Shopping app on their smartphones to send products that they like to the trial room to try them out or directly to the cash counter for billing.

Amazon says that customers will find unique QR codes on clothing items that they can scan to get details about the products’ sizes, colors, and more. The scanned products will be saved in the Amazon app. After choosing the desired color and size of a product, a customer will be able to send the product to a trial/ fitting room to try them out. You can check out the in-store feature in action in the official promo video for the Amazon Style store below.

In the video, we can see how the Amazon Shopping app can also send alerts to a customer whenever a trial room gets ready for a customer. The trial room will also have a dedicated display of its own using which customers can browse through other items that they might like and summon them to the fitting room. The feature relies on Amazon’s AI algorithms that can choose and show similar products based on a customer’s existing product choices.

As for the products in the first Amazon Style store, the company says it will offer a wide variety of items, including trend-inspired fashion products, at affordable prices. Furthermore, the store will be frequently updated with newer products for customers to discover something new each week.

Now, coming to the opening, Amazon says that the Amazon Style store will be opened in the aforementioned location later this year. The company has, however, not revealed an exact opening date as of now. So, stay tuned for further updates and let us know your thoughts on the Amazon Style store in the comments below.