Kindle Colorsoft’s Debut Is Now Drabbed by Display Problems

A few weeks ago, Amazon launched the Kindle Colorsoft, their first colored Kindle. Just as shipping began, it looks like the new owners of the latest Kindle Colorsoft are facing issues with the display, thus hampering their reading experience.

There seems to be a visible yellow tinge appearing at the bottom of the new Colorsoft units, resulting in a poor reading experience. A lot of early adopters on Reddit and Amazon have complained about it alongside the lack of sharpness and clarity, which is apparently not on par with Paperwhite models.

Image Credit: TheVloginator/ Reddit | Edited by Abubakar Mohammed/ Beebom

Amazon is aware of this issue. In a statement to The Verge, Amazon spokesperson Jill Tornifoglio said they’re seeing “a small number of reports” from consumers.

We’re aware of a small number of reports from customers who see a yellow band along the bottom of the display. We take the quality of our products seriously and are looking into it.

He also stated that consumers can reach out to the customer service team. Amazon has already started shipping replacement units to those affected.

That said, while Amazon did not confirm if this issue stems from software or hardware failure, it seems to be due to the latter. Some of the users said that the issue did not appear until they updated their Colorsoft to the latest software version.

While these kinds of issues aren’t uncommon in first-gen products, it’s good to see Amazon is taking quick action and replacing the affected units. The new color Kindle costs a whopping $280 and the least consumers can expect is good service, which Amazon is doing well, so props to the firm there.

What are your thoughts on a $280 color Kindle e-reader? Will these display issues stop you from buying the Kindle Colorsoft? Or would you rather get a regular Paperwhite, that’s half the price? Let us know in the comments.