Lost in a TV Show? Prime Video’s New AI X-Ray Recaps Feature Has You Covered

Whether a new season has dropped for the TV show you were watching or you are just trying to get back to binging something you had dropped way too long ago, quick recaps can come in very handy. Well, looks like folks over at Amazon had a hard time catching up with Dark, and decided to roll out a new X-Ray Recaps feature inside Prime Video!

Yep, Prime Video has a dedicated Recaps functionality now. While TV shows already give you the “Previously on…” recap, not all shows feature it. For example, for Rom-coms like Two Broke Girls or even The Office, you will not see those quick recaps.

To solve that, the new X-Ray Recaps feature uses generative AI to create “brief, easy-to-digest summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and even pieces of episodes, all personalized down to the exact minute of where you are watching”, notes Amazon in a dedicated blog post.

Image Credit: Amazon

Most importantly, these will be “context-aware“, “textual snippets” of major plot points in the previous season as well as other key occurring to keep you from missing out on even the minutest of plot twists or character developments. But yes, there’s reading involved.

Adam Gray, VP of product at Prime Video states,

“With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place.”

For those wondering, X-Ray Recaps on Prime Video is based on the Amazon Bedrock AWS. Further, we also get to know that a combination of Bedrock and custom AI models are trained on Amazon SageMaker. This gives X-Ray Recaps the power to analyze video segments and generate “detailed descriptions of key events, places, times, and conversations”.

Image Credit: Amazon

In addition, Amazon also claims to have integrated guardrails to make it a spoiler-free experience. Users can find the new feature using a new Recap button on the TV show’s Prime Video page. Else, they will find it alongside existing X-Ray features in the video overlay, underneath the In Scene panel.

Right now, the feature is in Beta. It will be gradually rolling out to Fire TV users in the US, starting today. Support for more devices will be landing later this year itself, according to Amazon. Further, Amazon also states that the Prime Video X-Ray Recaps feature will be available to use for all MGM Studios Original series. This includes titles like Daisy Jones and the Six, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.

Imagine if the feature would compile bits and pieces from the entire season to give you a more in-depth recap. Well, here’s to hoping we get something like that in the near future. I’d also like to see Prime Video roll out a feature like Netflix Moments, which would totally hit the spot.

With that said, what do you think about the new feature? Drop your thoughts in the comments down below!