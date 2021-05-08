Amazon is rolling out Show Mode, a feature that lets Lenovo laptop users turn their laptop into an Alexa smart display. Show Mode is now available on select Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad, and ThinkPad laptops.

Activate Alexa Show Mode on Lenovo Laptops

With this feature, you can use Alexa on your Lenovo laptop to view trending news, play music, control smart home, set timers, watch videos, and more. To get started, use the voice command “Alexa, open Show Mode”. You can also click on the ‘Show Mode’ button in the Alexa app on your Lenovo PC.

“We are excited to bring Alexa’s rich, visual ambient experience to PCs,” said Aaron Rubenson, Vice President Alexa Voice Service and Alexa Skills. “Customers love the fact that Alexa is always accessible. With Show Mode, Alexa is helping make PCs more versatile and adaptive, enabling richer experiences throughout the home or wherever customers may take their PC.”

Lenovo first announced Show Mode for its Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i laptop at CES 2021. Lenovo says it has optimized the Show Mode experience with improved acoustic quality and battery performance in collaboration with Amazon. Show Mode is a nice addition for someone who’s in the Amazon ecosystem.

If you have a supported Lenovo laptop running Windows 10, you can use Show mode right now. It is available in the US, UK, Germany, Japan, India, Ireland, Austria, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand. Lenovo has plans to expand the availability of Show mode to additional PC models later this year. Try out Show Mode and let us know your experience in the comments section below.